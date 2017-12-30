Statement from Apotex: Dr. Bernard C. Sherman Appointed to the Order of Canada

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2017 /CNW/ - Dr. Bernard C. Sherman, known to many as Barry, founder and Chairman of the Board of Apotex Inc., has been appointed to the Order of Canada. One of our country's highest civilian honours, the Order of Canada recognizes outstanding achievement, dedication to the community and service to the nation.

Cited by Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, "for his entrepreneurship in the pharmaceutical industry and for his unwavering support and commitment to education and charitable causes", all of us at Apotex are beaming with pride in this well-deserved honour, yet deeply saddened that Barry is not with us to accept this award.

Barry founded Apotex more than 40 years ago and today it is Canada's largest pharmaceutical manufacturer. Driving the organization is the company's purpose: improving access to medicines for millions of patients worldwide. To this end, Apotex produces 25 billion dosages annually and exports to more than 115 countries. In Canada alone, Apotex products are used to fill close to 95 million prescriptions a year or 1 in 5.

Through Barry's vision, leadership and unbridled passion, the contribution of Apotex to sustainable healthcare has been striking. In Canada alone, the company has saved the healthcare system billions of dollars by bringing affordable medications to market before patent expiry. It has also been one of the largest investors in research and development of any company in Canada, investing more than $1.5 billion over the last 10 years.

Despite the increasingly global scope of Apotex, Barry remained committed to his company's Canadian roots creating more than 6000 jobs and operating 21 facilities across the country, demonstrating the motto of the Order: "They desire a better country".

Barry embraced, with open arms, the social responsibilities that came with success, and regularly provided significant support through Apotex to a variety of charitable organizations and community groups in Canada and around the world. Apotex has contributed more than $11 million to the United Way, $20 million to Canadian universities where many of the company's employees earned their degrees, and more than $25 million in product donations over the past 15 years. With Barry's direction, the company has also supported several hospitals including Humber River Hospital, Baycrest and Mount Sinai Hospital, among many others.

Barry dedicated his life to enriching the lives of others, and all of us at Apotex are committed to honouring his legacy by continuing his life's work.

