26.12.2017 04:43:00

Stars Allianz 5A Index releases 2017 International Football Clubs Commercial Value Index Rankings

BEIJING, Dec. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stars Allianz 5A Index - 2017 International Football Clubs Commercial Value Index Rankings was recently released with the support of the China Youth Care Foundation's My Dream Fund.

As another Stars Allianz 5A Index Ranking compiled based on the company's proprietary 5A ecosystem, the new ranking will help the global sports sector evaluate the commercial value of football clubs.

Stars Allianz Online Sports & Culture Media Co. Ltd. ("Stars Allianz") is a comprehensive data analysis service provider for the sports industry in China, founded by industry professionals under the guidance of the authorities responsible for the development of the country's sports industry. The company is primarily engaged in product creation and design, investment, project management and business development relating to China's sports entertainment sector. With years of experience in market research, the firm continues to leverage its core high-quality resources in expanding its presence and in differentiating itself from peers on the back of its unrivaled advantages.

Contact:

Stars Allianz
Tel: +86-10-5842-6873

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/621695/Stars_Allianz_5A_Index.jpg

 

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

22.12.17
Vontobel: Eine solide Sache: Mit 7% p.a. Coupon und 50% Sicherheitspuffer auf Schweizer Aktien setzen
22.12.17
SMI wieder auf Tuchfühlung zum Jahreshoch
18.12.17
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
11.12.17
ideas Magazin - Jahresendrally - Bereitmachen für den Endspurt
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

21.12.17
J.P. Morgan AM: Euro-Zentralbank sieht mehr Wachstum
02.11.17
Schroders: Schroders Economic & Strategy Viewpoint / November 2017
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Geheimtipp: Dieser Aktie traut JPMorgan 2018 einiges zu
Nobelpreisträger Paul Krugman über Bitcoin: "Niemand versteht es"
So könnte sich der Bitcoin 2018 schlagen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Verkauf
Schweizer Perlen: Wo 2018 die besten Dividenden zu erwarten sind
Wie es 2018 mit dem Goldpreis weitergehen könnte
Bitcoin schlägt erneut aus
Deutsche Finanzaufsicht warnt Anleger vor Bitcoin: Totalverlust möglich
Das ist die derzeit explosivste Kryptowährung
Wie Amazon Chef Jeff Bezos zum reichsten Mann der Welt wurde

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen leichter ins Weihnachtswochenende
Im Freitagshandel zeigten sich die heimischen Aktienmärkte mit Abschlägen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB