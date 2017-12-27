<
27.12.2017 18:30:28

Songa Offshore SE : Mandatory Notification of Trade

Reference is made to the recent press releases regarding the Long Term Incentive Program ("LTIP"). Songa Offshore SE (the "Company") has today distributed the shareholdings of the LTIP to the employees.
 
The Company has distributed 62,383 shares to primary insider and CEO in Songa Offshore SE, Bjørnar Iversen. Mr Iversen's holding following this transaction is 180,480 shares.
 
The Company has distributed 45,672 shares to primary insider and CFO in Songa Offshore SE, Jan Rune Steinsland. Mr Steinsland's holding following this transaction is 122,890 shares.
 
The Company has distributed 45,672 shares f to primary insider and COO in Songa Offshore SE, Mark Bessell. Mr Bessell's holding following this transaction is 98,699 shares.
 
27 December 2017
Limassol, Cyprus


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Songa Offshore SE via Globenewswire

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Songa Offshore SE 7.09 4.42% Songa Offshore SE

