11.01.2018 23:04:00

Solvay Announces That It is Proceeding with the Enforcement of the Patent Case It Won against Neo Performance Materials Inc. ("Neo”) Involving a Solvay Material for Automotive Catalysts

The following is a statement from Solvay

In response to a media statement distributed on December 21, 2017 by Neo Performance Materials Inc. ("Neo”, the "Company”) (TSX:NEO), Solvay reiterates that, as stated in its own PRESS RELEASE OF DECEMBER 20, 2017, the judgement issued on December 19, 2017 by the Regional Court of Mannheim (Germany), prohibits Neo Chemicals & Oxides (Europe) Ltd. ("Neo”) from offering, putting on the market, using, or importing in Germany certain cerium oxide materials infringing Solvay's European Patent 1 435 338 B1 and that Neo is liable for damages in respect of their historical sales of such infringing ceric oxide products.

Solvay further remind that the Mannheim Court stated that Neo is unlikely to prevail on its petition for patent invalidation and for this reason refused Neo's request to delay its judgement pending a decision by the Patent Court.

Therefore, Solvay is proceeding with the enforcement of this judgement and is confident that the Manheim court decision will be upheld on appeal.

This last judgment follows a series of previous judgments issued on cerium-zirconium mixed oxide compositions which already found that Neo’s sales of certain mixed-oxide products infringed three other Solvay patents.

Solvay remains committed to vigorously enforce its intellectual property rights against unauthorized use of Rare earth oxides in automotive catalysts.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER @SOLVAYGROUP

-------

Solvay is a multi-specialty chemical company, committed to developing chemistry that addresses key societal challenges. Solvay innovates and partners with customers in diverse global end markets. Its products and solutions are used in planes, cars, smart and medical devices, batteries, in mineral and oil extraction, among many other applications promoting sustainability. Its lightweighting materials enhance cleaner mobility, its formulations optimize the use of resources and its performance chemicals improve air and water quality. Solvay is headquartered in Brussels with around 27,000 employees in 58 countries. Net sales were € 10.9 billion in 2016, with 90% from activities where Solvay ranks among the world's top 3 leaders. Solvay SA (SOLB.BE) is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris (Bloomberg: SOLB.BB - Reuters: SOLB.BR) and in the United States its shares (SOLVY) are traded through a level-1 ADR program.

Solvay Special Chem is world leader in selected specialties based on Fluorine, Rare Earths, Strontium and Barium. The GBU leverages its distinctive knowledge to provide specialized products and solutions to selected industries, such as: rare earth-based formulations for use in automotive catalysts, luminophores and polishing; NOCOLOK® fluxes for automotive heat exchangers; Solkane® 365 as foam blowing agent in thermal insulation foams; fluorinated intermediates for agrochemicals and pharmaceuticals; process chemicals for semiconductors; barium salts for electronic passive components, etc.

