Sensex Retreats Slightly After Hitting New High

(RTTNews) - After hitting fresh record highs in early trades Tuesday morning, the Indian benchmark indices Sensex and the Nifty50 pared some gains subsequently as a few front line stocks retreated due to lack of support.

Investors, looking for direction, are largely refraining from making significant moves. The U.S. and European markets were closed on Monday for Christmas holiday and a few markets in the Asian region are shut today as well.

Activity is stock-specific in the Indian market with investors tracking corporate news for cues.

The Sensex moved past the 34,000 mark for the first ever time, and after inching up to 34,005.37, dropped down to 33,925.20. At present, the index is up 30 points or 0.1 percent at 33,970.30. The Nifty50, which advanced to 10,515.10, is now at 10,503.85, up 10.85 points or 0.1 percent from its previous close.

Metal, realty and oil stocks are among the notable gainers. A few stocks from the healthcare space too have edged higher. Power, bank, capital goods, automobile and information technology stocks are mostly subdued.

ONGC is up 1.5 percent. Asian Paints, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Tata Steel, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, ITC, Tata Consultancy Services, Yes Bank, and Wipro are modestly higher.

Coal India, ICICI Bank, Infosys, and State Bank of India are losing 0.5 to 1 percent.

Jet Airways is rising more than 3 percent on strong volumes. Realty stock DLF (up 2.7 percent), Jindal Steel & Power (up 3.5 percent), Pidilite Industries (up 2.5 percent) and Fortis (up 5 percent) are among other stocks that have moved up sharply on impressive volumes.