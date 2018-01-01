Sensex, Nifty Seen Lower Amid Lack Of Triggers

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open a tad lower on Monday after major global markets ended Friday's session on a muted note following strong gains in 2017.

Closer home, benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty eked out modest gains last week to end at record highs despite sluggish corporate earnings and short-term disruptions caused by the implementation of the GST.

The Sensex clocked its best performance in recent years to jump 27.91 percent in 2017 while the broader Nifty index soared 28.65 percent.

Trading sentiment this week may be influenced by proceedings of the ongoing winter session of parliament, expectations surrounding the upcoming Union Budget, auto sales figures due for December and readings on the manufacturing and service sectors.

On the global front, the Federal Open Market Committee will release minutes of its last meet held in December on Wednesday while the December jobs report will come on Friday. U.S. markets will remain closed today on account of New Year's Day.

Banking stocks could be in focus today after Punjab National Bank hiked interest rates on term deposits by up to 125 basis points.

Also, media reports suggest that the Finance Ministry has asked state-run banks to consider selling, swapping loan assets with other lenders with a view to strengthen their balance sheets.

Telecom giant Bharti Airtel has launched a new version of its Airtel TV app that offers 300 LIVE TV channels.

IT major Infosys has divested its minority stake in ANSR Consulting Holdings for $1 million.

Oil India said it has made two new hydrocarbon discoveries in Dumduma PL in the Upper Assam Basin.