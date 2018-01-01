01.01.2018 05:13:28

Sensex, Nifty Little Changed In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened largely unchanged on Monday after major global markets ended Friday's session on a muted note following strong gains in 2017.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was little changed with a positive bias after clocking its best performance in recent years to jump 27.91 percent in 2017.

The broader Nifty index was marginally lower at 10,527 after rallying as much as 28.65 percent in 2017.

Punjab National Bank rose half a percent after hiking interest rates on term deposits by up to 125 basis points.

PSU rivals SBI, Bank of Baroda and Indian Bank were up between half a percent and 1 percent while private sector lenders such as ICICI Bank and Axis Bank were modestly lower.

UCO Bank jumped nearly 4 percent on reports of fund infusion from the government.

IDBI Bank rallied 2.8 percent after it pared stake in SIDBI.

Telecom giant Bharti Airtel gained half a percent. The company has launched a new version of its Airtel TV app that offers 300 LIVE TV channels.

IT major Infosys edged up 0.2 percent after divesting its minority stake in ANSR Consulting Holdings for $1 million.

Oil India added half a percent. The oil major said it has made two new hydrocarbon discoveries in Dumduma PL in the Upper Assam Basin.

Shriram Transport Finance slid 0.4 percent on fund raising reports.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

29.12.17
Vontobel: Mit 5% p.a. Coupon und 45% Sicherheitspuffer auf Schweizer Blue Chips setzen
22.12.17
SMI wieder auf Tuchfühlung zum Jahreshoch
18.12.17
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
11.12.17
ideas Magazin - Jahresendrally - Bereitmachen für den Endspurt
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.12.17
J.P. Morgan AM: Gute Aussichten für Schwellenländer-Aktien
02.11.17
Schroders: Schroders Economic & Strategy Viewpoint / November 2017
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

36 Mal Rendite für 2018: Die Tipps der Redaktion
Darum steigt der Euro auf den höchsten Stand seit September
Kryptowährungen: Bitcoin: Boom, Blase oder grosser Bluff?
Wandel in der Autobranche zwingt Zulieferer zum Umdenken
So könnte sich der Bitcoin 2018 schlagen
Schweizer Perlen: Wo 2018 die besten Dividenden zu erwarten sind
Nobelpreisträger Paul Krugman über Bitcoin: "Niemand versteht es"
SAMSTAGSÜBERBLICK/30. Dezember 2017
Vontobel: Mit 5% p.a. Coupon und 45% Sicherheitspuffer auf Schweizer Blue Chips setzen
Jeder zehnte Schweizer möchte laut Studie 2018 in Kryptowährungen wie Bitcoins und Co. investieren

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow Jones beendet 2017 im Minus - Auf Jahressicht kräftige Gewinne
Die US-Aktienmärkte haben am letzten Handelstag des insgesamt starken Börsenjahres 2017 den Rückwärtsgang eingelegt. Börsianer begründeten die Abgaben mit Gewinnmitnahmen und den zum Jahresende typischen Positionsbereinigungen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB