Sensex Hits Fresh Record High; Sun Pharma, RCom Up Sharply

(RTTNews) - Amid mixed cues from global markets, Indian stocks opened on a slightly listless note Wednesday morning. The benchmark Sensex recorded a fresh high in early trades, but eased a bit subsequently. The Nifty50 is flat.

Crude oil's rise to a 2-1/2 year high following news about an explosion on a Libyan crude pipeline and on reports about OPEC-led supply cuts is weighing on the sentiment.

The Sensex, which hit a new high at 34,087.57 but retreated to 34,014.88 subsequently, is now up 67.68 points or 0.2 percent at 34,078.29. The Nifty50 is up 4.80 points or 0.05 percent at 10,536.30, slightly off an early high of 10,539.95.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is gaining more than 5 percent after the company announced that the USFDA has accepted its New Drug Application, filed by its wholly owned subsidiary, for OTX-101, a cyclosporine A, ophthalmic solution.

Cipla is up 3.2 percent, and Dr Reddy's Laboratories is adding nearly 2 percent.

Bharti Airtel, Yes Bank, Tata Steel, Vedanta, Ambuja Cements, Reliance Industries nd GAIL India are also notably higher.

Shares of Reliance Communications Limited vaulted over 20 percent after the company announced its exit from the Reserve Bank of India's Strategic Debt Restructuring framework, with zero equity conversion and zero loan write-offs for lenders and bond holders.

Once all transactions announced are completed, the balance debt of the telecom is likely to be about Rs.6000 crore only, meaning a reduction of over 85 percent of total debt.

