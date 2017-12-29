<
29.12.2017 19:47:12

SandRidge Moves Notably Higher After Terminating Bonanza Creek Acquisition

(RTTNews) - Shares of SandRidge Energy (SD) have moved notably higher over the course of the trading day on Friday, climbing by 8.2 percent. The upward move has lifted SandRidge to a ten-month intraday high.

The advance by SandRidge comes after the oil and natural gas exploration and production company terminated its agreement to acquire Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI).

Nachrichten zu SandRidge Energy Inc

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu SandRidge Energy Inc

21.06.17 SandRidge Energy Neutral Seaport Global Securities

