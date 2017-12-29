Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
29.12.2017 19:47:12
SandRidge Moves Notably Higher After Terminating Bonanza Creek Acquisition
(RTTNews) - Shares of SandRidge Energy (SD) have moved notably higher over the course of the trading day on Friday, climbing by 8.2 percent. The upward move has lifted SandRidge to a ten-month intraday high.
The advance by SandRidge comes after the oil and natural gas exploration and production company terminated its agreement to acquire Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI).
Nachrichten zu SandRidge Energy Incmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu SandRidge Energy Incmehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}