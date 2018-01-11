<
11.01.2018 14:00:41

Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act

SAMPO PLC                 STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE       11 January 2018 at 3:00 PM

Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has today received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned directly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds increased on 10 January 2018 above five (5) per cent of all Sampo plc's shares. In addition, the disclosure obligation arose due to Sampo A shares owned directly by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds, going above 5 per cent of all shares.

Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 560,151,850.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:

  % of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A+B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.01% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights 		0.03% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights 		5.04% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights
Positions of previous notification (if applicable) Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights 		Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights 		Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code 		Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
  Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009003305   27,843,295 shares

 

Below 5% voting rights 		  5.01% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights
SUBTOTAL A 27,843,295 shares

 

Below 5% voting rights 		5.01% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial
instrument 		Expiration date Exercise/
Conversion Period 		Physical or
cash settlement 		Number of shares
and voting rights 		% of shares and
voting rights
CFD N/A N/A Cash 136,751 shares

 

Below 5% voting rights 		0.02% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights
Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical 2,200 shares

 

Below 5% voting rights 		0.00% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights
      SUBTOTAL B 138,951 shares

 

Below 5% voting rights 		0.03% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights

SAMPO PLC

Jarmo Salonen
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London stock exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Sampo Oyj via Globenewswire

