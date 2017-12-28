28.12.2017 19:39:00

Russia's Rosatom to Showcase Cutting-Edge Sustainable Energy Solutions at WFES in Abu Dhabi

MOSCOW, Dec. 28, 2017 /CNW/ - Rosatom, Russia's State Atomic Energy Corporation will demonstrate its latest technologies, innovations and products for sustainable development at the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) on January 15-18, 2018 in Abu Dhabi.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/623332/Rosatom_Logo.jpg )

Taking place at the National Exhibition Centre as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, the WFES is held annually at the initiative of the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, Masdar, and is the world's foremost global event dedicated to advancing renewable energy and clean technologies.

Rosatom will host an exhibition stand with the latest information on Russian innovative technologies, capabilities and unique expertise in helping its partners all over the world achieve a balanced and sustainable energy mix.

Rosatom's stand will also showcase the corporation's newest solutions in engineering and nuclear power plant construction. Rosatom's experts will also present its unique MultiD technology, a digital web-oriented platform intended for infrastructure project management during its entire life cycle.

Rosatom has over 70 years' experience in all branches of the nuclear industry, which makes it a global leader in technological breakthroughs. As a leader in nuclear technology, Rosatom puts a high premium on developing international cooperation in the peaceful use of atomic technology and does its best to support foreign partners. The design solutions and modern methods used by the company for building nuclear infrastructure all over the world have made Rosatom a reliable partner in 12 countries aiming to rapidly develop their high-tech nuclear power industries.

But there's more to Rosatom than just nuclear power. The corporation is currently engaged in the development of other "green" areas of non-nuclear power generation. In 2016, Rosatom won a bid for the construction of three wind farms in southern Russia. The company is also active in developing small hydroelectric plants.

For reference

Rosatom, Russia's State Nuclear Energy Corporation, comprises 340 companies and research institutions operating in the nuclear industry. With over 70 years' experience, Rosatom offers integrated services covering the entire scope of the nuclear industry, from uranium enrichment to nuclear power plant construction.Internationally, the company is prioritizing implementation of innovative technologies and environmental management. Rosatom is currently involved in the construction of 33 nuclear power plants in 12 countries worldwide.

Website:http://www.rosatom.com

SOURCE Rusatom International Network Communications Department

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

12:15
Vontobel: Mit 50% Sicherheitspuffer und 6% p.a. auf internationale Versicherer setzen
22.12.17
SMI wieder auf Tuchfühlung zum Jahreshoch
18.12.17
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
11.12.17
ideas Magazin - Jahresendrally - Bereitmachen für den Endspurt
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Emerging Markets bieten reale Erträge
02.11.17
Schroders: Schroders Economic & Strategy Viewpoint / November 2017
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Kryptowährungen: Bitcoin: Boom, Blase oder grosser Bluff?
ams-Aktien sacken wegen negativer Berichte für das iPhone X ab
Bitcoin & Co.: Scharfe Kursrückgänge vor Weihnachten wieder wettgemacht
Nobelpreisträger Paul Krugman über Bitcoin: "Niemand versteht es"
Bitcoin unter Druck
So könnte sich der Bitcoin 2018 schlagen
Schweizer Perlen: Wo 2018 die besten Dividenden zu erwarten sind
Nestlé & Co.: Sun Life entwickelt sich zum grössten Investor an der Schweizer Börse
Wie es 2018 mit dem Goldpreis weitergehen könnte
SMI endet fester - DAX schliesst kaum verändert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow Jones mit kleinem Plus
Der US-Leitindex Dow Jones präsentiert sich am Donnerstag leicht freundlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB