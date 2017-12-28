Russia's Rosatom to Showcase Cutting-Edge Sustainable Energy Solutions at WFES in Abu Dhabi

MOSCOW, Dec. 28, 2017 /CNW/ - Rosatom, Russia's State Atomic Energy Corporation will demonstrate its latest technologies, innovations and products for sustainable development at the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) on January 15-18, 2018 in Abu Dhabi.

Taking place at the National Exhibition Centre as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, the WFES is held annually at the initiative of the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, Masdar, and is the world's foremost global event dedicated to advancing renewable energy and clean technologies.

Rosatom will host an exhibition stand with the latest information on Russian innovative technologies, capabilities and unique expertise in helping its partners all over the world achieve a balanced and sustainable energy mix.

Rosatom's stand will also showcase the corporation's newest solutions in engineering and nuclear power plant construction. Rosatom's experts will also present its unique MultiD technology, a digital web-oriented platform intended for infrastructure project management during its entire life cycle.

Rosatom has over 70 years' experience in all branches of the nuclear industry, which makes it a global leader in technological breakthroughs. As a leader in nuclear technology, Rosatom puts a high premium on developing international cooperation in the peaceful use of atomic technology and does its best to support foreign partners. The design solutions and modern methods used by the company for building nuclear infrastructure all over the world have made Rosatom a reliable partner in 12 countries aiming to rapidly develop their high-tech nuclear power industries.

But there's more to Rosatom than just nuclear power. The corporation is currently engaged in the development of other "green" areas of non-nuclear power generation. In 2016, Rosatom won a bid for the construction of three wind farms in southern Russia. The company is also active in developing small hydroelectric plants.

For reference

Rosatom, Russia's State Nuclear Energy Corporation, comprises 340 companies and research institutions operating in the nuclear industry. With over 70 years' experience, Rosatom offers integrated services covering the entire scope of the nuclear industry, from uranium enrichment to nuclear power plant construction.Internationally, the company is prioritizing implementation of innovative technologies and environmental management. Rosatom is currently involved in the construction of 33 nuclear power plants in 12 countries worldwide.

