Royal Gold Remains Firmly Negative After Early Sell-Off

(RTTNews) - Shares of Royal Gold (RGLD) continue to see substantial weakness in afternoon trading on Thursday after falling sharply early in the session. After hitting its lowest intraday level in well over five months, Royal Gold is currently down by 5.1 percent.

The early sell-off by Royal Gold came after the precious metal company said mill processing operations at the Mount Milligan mine in British Columbia have been temporarily suspended due to a lack of sufficient water resources.