<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
03.01.2018 23:09:00

Premier Inc. to Present at 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), a leading healthcare improvement company, announced today that its President and CEO, Susan DeVore, and Chief Financial Officer, Craig McKasson, will present at the 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 at 7:30 a.m. PT.

The presentation and subsequent Q&A will be audio webcast live and can be accessed through a link provided on the investor relations page of Premier’s website at investors.premierinc.com, where presentation slides will also be available. The audio webcast will be archived on the company’s website for approximately 90 days.

DeVore and McKasson will be accompanied by Premier’s Chief Operating Officer, Michael J. Alkire.

About Premier Inc.

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 3,900 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 150,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare. Please visit Premier’s news and investor sites on www.premierinc.com; as well as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, Foursquare and Premier’s blog for more information about the company.

Nachrichten zu Premier Inc (A)mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Premier Inc (A)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

03.01.18
SMI vor freundlichem Jahresauftakt
29.12.17
Vontobel: Mit 5% p.a. Coupon und 45% Sicherheitspuffer auf Schweizer Blue Chips setzen
18.12.17
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
11.12.17
ideas Magazin - Jahresendrally - Bereitmachen für den Endspurt
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

03.01.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Geringe Schwankungen der Aktienkurse
02.11.17
Schroders: Schroders Economic & Strategy Viewpoint / November 2017
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Premier Inc (A) 29.43 -0.88% Premier Inc (A)

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Chinesisches Startup Nio greift Tesla an
Tech-Investor Thiel wettet Millionen auf Bitcoin
Darum verteuert sich der Euro zum Schweizer Franken
Steigende Ölpreise 2018: Diese Öl-Aktien rücken nun in den Fokus
Bitcoin stoppt Verfall zunächst: Aktuell über 13'000 Dollar
Heimische Börsen geschlossen - DAX beendet ersten Handelstag des Jahres im Minus
Zinskurs der US-Notenbank belastet den Euro etwas - Franken abgeschwächt
Steinhoff-Aktie legt dennoch zu: Steinhoff weist auch Bilanz für 2015 neu aus
Big Pharma kämpft mit schrumpfenden Renditen aus der F&E
So könnte sich der Bitcoin 2018 schlagen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen in Rekordlaune
Nachdem die US-Aktienmärkte das neue Jahr freundlich begrüsst hatten, zeigten sie sich auch am Mittwoch mit grünen Vorzeichen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB