Premier Inc. to Present at 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), a leading healthcare improvement company, announced today that its President and CEO, Susan DeVore, and Chief Financial Officer, Craig McKasson, will present at the 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 at 7:30 a.m. PT.

The presentation and subsequent Q&A will be audio webcast live and can be accessed through a link provided on the investor relations page of Premier’s website at investors.premierinc.com, where presentation slides will also be available. The audio webcast will be archived on the company’s website for approximately 90 days.

DeVore and McKasson will be accompanied by Premier’s Chief Operating Officer, Michael J. Alkire.

About Premier Inc.

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 3,900 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 150,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

