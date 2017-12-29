Popular Analytics Software Has Made Fastbase Inc. One Of The Fastest Growing SaaS Companies In The World

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- 2017 has been a great year for Fastbase, in particular in Q4 where expectations have been exceeded with extreme growth, which is expected to continue in 2018. The strong growth has made Fastbase Inc. one of the fastest-growing SaaS companies in the world with the focus on web analytics and lead generation. The growth is driven by Fastbase's popular web leads add-on to Google Analytics, now being used by 679,246 companies and top brands. Fastbase, however, constantly develops new online services and products for companies to optimize online marketing as well as their sales activities, which is a market with a huge potential and high growth rates. Fastbase is in rapid development of many innovative products scheduled for March 2018 in connection with Fastbase listing at AIM, London Stock Exchange.

Extraordinary share dividend.

Fastbase will achieve a positive profit for 2017 and estimated profit of US$ 8.6M for 2018. Thus, the management has decided to give an extraordinary dividend on January 18, 2018, to all shareholders. Shares purchased before January 15, 2018, will yield a dividend of around 16%, and we will be paying in new shares issued to the individual shareholder on January 18.



Some large numbers from 2017

Fastbase has just released some numbers and facts about the huge traffic they analyze every day. 65% of all web traffic Fastbase analyzes comes from Google, which is the absolute largest source of traffic. With the newly introduced AdWords Leads tool, Fastbase is tapping into the billion US$ market with Google AdWords, thus creating a new very prosperous revenue stream. With 72,810 customers using AdWords to drive traffic to their websites and generate new customers, Fastbase has mapped 33,596,751,003 AdWords clicks from its users in 2017, and thus delivered millions of new leads through AdWords campaigns every single day.

The official share price is expected to further increase after a successful year and higher expectations for the full year 2018.

