29.12.2017 19:50:00

Popular Analytics Software Has Made Fastbase Inc. One Of The Fastest Growing SaaS Companies In The World

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- 2017 has been a great year for Fastbase, in particular in Q4 where expectations have been exceeded with extreme growth, which is expected to continue in 2018. The strong growth has made Fastbase Inc. one of the fastest-growing SaaS companies in the world with the focus on web analytics and lead generation. The growth is driven by Fastbase's popular web leads add-on to Google Analytics, now being used by 679,246 companies and top brands. Fastbase, however, constantly develops new online services and products for companies to optimize online marketing as well as their sales activities, which is a market with a huge potential and high growth rates. Fastbase is in rapid development of many innovative products scheduled for March 2018 in connection with Fastbase listing at AIM, London Stock Exchange.

Extraordinary share dividend.
Fastbase will achieve a positive profit for 2017 and estimated profit of US$ 8.6M for 2018. Thus, the management has decided to give an extraordinary dividend on January 18, 2018, to all shareholders. Shares purchased before January 15, 2018, will yield a dividend of around 16%, and we will be paying in new shares issued to the individual shareholder on January 18. 

Some large numbers from 2017
Fastbase has just released some numbers and facts about the huge traffic they analyze every day. 65% of all web traffic Fastbase analyzes comes from Google, which is the absolute largest source of traffic. With the newly introduced AdWords Leads tool, Fastbase is tapping into the billion US$ market with Google AdWords, thus creating a new very prosperous revenue stream. With 72,810 customers using AdWords to drive traffic to their websites and generate new customers, Fastbase has mapped 33,596,751,003 AdWords clicks from its users in 2017, and thus delivered millions of new leads through AdWords campaigns every single day. 

The official share price is expected to further increase after a successful year and higher expectations for the full year 2018.

https://analytics.fastbase.com/private_placement.aspx

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/popular-analytics-software-has-made-fastbase-inc-one-of-the-fastest-growing-saas-companies-in-the-world-300576145.html

SOURCE Fastbase Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

12:15
Vontobel: Mit 5% p.a. Coupon und 45% Sicherheitspuffer auf Schweizer Blue Chips setzen
22.12.17
SMI wieder auf Tuchfühlung zum Jahreshoch
18.12.17
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
11.12.17
ideas Magazin - Jahresendrally - Bereitmachen für den Endspurt
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Gute Aussichten für Schwellenländer-Aktien
02.11.17
Schroders: Schroders Economic & Strategy Viewpoint / November 2017
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin unter Druck
Kryptowährungen: Bitcoin: Boom, Blase oder grosser Bluff?
Nobelpreisträger Paul Krugman über Bitcoin: "Niemand versteht es"
So könnte sich der Bitcoin 2018 schlagen
Novartis erleidet offenbar Rückschlag im Patentstreit mit chinesischer Luye
Commerzbank-Privatkundenvorstand: 'Bitcoin ist ein Hype'
Euro weiter deutlich über 1,19 Dollar
Apple macht nach Kritik den Batteriewechsel bei iPhones günstiger
Schweizer Perlen: Wo 2018 die besten Dividenden zu erwarten sind
Warum der Eurokurs zum Dollar und Franken etwas zulegt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow Jones im Minus
Mangels bedeutender Konjunkturdaten dürfte sich an dem negativen Unterton im Handelsverlauf auch nichts ändern.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB