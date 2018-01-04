<
04.01.2018 10:15:30

Orion to renew operating model of its laboratories

ORION CORPORATION                               PRESS RELEASE                4 JANUARY 2018 at 11.15        

Orion to renew operating model of its laboratories

Orion improves the competitiveness of its laboratory operations by renewing their operating model in Finland. As a result, the company will launch co-operation negotiations in the laboratory operations of pharmaceutical production, quality assurance and R&D in Espoo and Turku, and in Fermion's laboratories in Hanko, Espoo and Oulu. Orion Diagnostica's laboratories will not be part of the negotiations. The negotiations will affect all members of staff in all personnel groups at the above-mentioned laboratories. The goal of the negotiations is to further streamline the operating model for laboratories and develop productivity by changing the operating model.

The company has today issued a negotiation proposal, as laid down in the Finnish Act on Co-operation within Undertakings, on the reorganisation of operations, boosting of efficiency of operations and possible personnel reductions. The operational changes and reorganisations are anticipated to result in changes to responsibilities, transfers to new roles, transfers to different locations, changes to the terms of employment and possible layoffs.

The negotiations may result in personnel reductions of a maximum of 40 persons. The plan is to implement some of the possible personnel reductions through retirement and ending of fixed-term contracts. The company may also transfer persons affected by the negotiations to other roles in the group. Should redundancies occur, the employer would, according to a preliminary estimate, give notice during 2018.

                                               
Contact person:
Elina Koivu, Human Resources Manager, Orion Corporation
phone +358 10 426 3007

Publisher:
ORION CORPORATION
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo
Homepage: www.orion.fi

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients and diagnostic tests. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS) disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled Easyhaler® pulmonary drugs. Orion's net sales in 2016 amounted to EUR 1,074 million and the company had about 3,500 employees. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Orion Oyj via Globenewswire

