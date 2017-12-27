<
27.12.2017 07:00:08

NOTICE IN RELATION TO WAIVER OF LOCK-UP RESTRICTION

REGULATED INFORMATION

GHENT, Belgium, 27 December 2017 - Ablynx [Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: ABLX] today announced that Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Jefferies LLC, the lead book-running managers in the Company's recent public sale of 13,144,500 ordinary shares in the form of American Depositary Shares, including 1,714,500 ordinary shares from the full exercise of the underwriters' option, are waiving a lock-up restriction with respect to 18,750 ordinary shares of the Company held by an officer of the Company. The waiver will take effect on 29 December 2017 and the securities may be sold on or after such date. The purpose of the waiver is to allow the officer to make certain transfers for value to affiliated persons.

This press release is not an offer for sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction where such offer is prohibited, and such securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Ablynx

Ablynx is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies, proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments, which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the features of small-molecule drugs. Ablynx is dedicated to creating new medicines which will make a real difference to society. Today, the Company has more than 45 proprietary and partnered programmes in development in various therapeutic areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and respiratory disease. The Company has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical companies including AbbVie; Boehringer Ingelheim; Eddingpharm; Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, New Jersey, USA; Merck KGaA; Novartis; Novo Nordisk; Sanofi and Taisho Pharmaceuticals. The Company is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.ablynx.com.

For more information, please contact
Ablynx:
Dr Edwin Moses
CEO
t:   +32 (0)9 262 00 07
m: +32 (0)473 39 50 68
e:  edwin.moses@ablynx.com

Lies Vanneste
Director Investor Relations
t:   +32 (0)9 262 01 37
m: +32 (0)498 05 35 79
e:  lies.vanneste@ablynx.com

Follow us on Twitter @AblynxABLX

Ablynx media relations:
Consilium Strategic Communications
Mary-Jane Elliott, Philippa Gardner, Sukaina Virji
t:  +44 (0)20 3709 5700
e:  ablynx@consilium-comms.com




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Ablynx via Globenewswire

