30.12.2017 03:00:00
Molson Coors issues advisory for 'Original Six' glasses due to potential breakage issues when washed by hand
TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2017 /CNW/ - In collaboration with Health Canada, Molson Coors has issued an advisory on its limited edition "Original Six" collectible beer glasses after receiving isolated consumer reports of the glasses breaking when washed by hand.
The glasses were distributed during the months of October and November in both special edition cases of Molson Canadian and through an online offer where customers entered special codes from their beer cases to receive a collectable glass.
Consumers are asked to call Molson Coors Canada at 1.800.MOLSON1 for disposal and substitution.
SOURCE Molson Coors Canada
