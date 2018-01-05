Manufacture of Dairy Products in South Africa 2017 - Challenging Times Ahead

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Manufacture of Dairy Products:

The dairy market is divided into 63% liquid, that is milk in all its various forms and flavours, and 37% concentrated products produced by the secondary industry. The South African dairy sector has experienced a decline in most segments of the value chain over the last two years. Milk Producers earned R14bn in 2015/2016, which is 6.6% less than the previous year, and their numbers decreased from 1,683 in January 2016 to 1,593 in January 2017.

Challenging Times: Industry players at all levels of the value chain face threats, which include changing consumer dietary preferences, regulatory changes and increasing competition and imports. Problems have also arisen from the ongoing effects of the prolonged drought. These include stock losses due to reduced grazing, heat stress resulting in reduced milk output and poor conception rates, water shortages and lack of income to procure feed. Large player, Montic entered business rescue in November 2016 and the sector witnessed the demise of industry icon DairyBelle during June 2017 when the company liquidated the Bloemhof, North West Province factory.

Report Coverage:

The Manufacture of Dairy Products describes current conditions and the actions taken by role players to ensure sustainability in their operations. Detailed statistics regarding the size of the sector and profiles for 40 companies are provided. These include large dairy processor, Clover which has altered the low margin volume driven milk business through the creation of Dairy Farmers South Africa (DFSA), and Unilever South Africa (Pty) Ltd, which has had to deal with the impact of the global consumer move from margarine to butter. Also profiled are three dairies based in the Eastern Cape, which has become the top milk-producing province with 30.6% market share: Coega Dairy (Pty) Ltd; Sundale Free Range Dairy (Pty) Ltd; and Woodlands Dairy (Pty) Ltd. Between them these three dairies employ more than 2,000 people.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Description of the Industry

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

3. Size of the Industry

4. State of the Industry

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International

5. Influencing Factors

5.1. Government Intervention

5.2. Economic Environment

5.3. Rising Operating Costs

5.4. Consumer Trends

5.5. Labour

5.6. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.7. Cyclicality

5.8. Environmental Concerns

6. Competition

6.1. Barriers to Entry

7. SWOT Analysis

8. Outlook

9. Industry Associations

10. References

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites

11. Company Profiles

Bandini Cheese (Pty) Ltd

Clover Milkyway (Pty) Ltd

Clover Sa (Pty) Ltd

Coega Dairy (Pty) Ltd

Dairy Day (Pty) Ltd

Danone Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

Darling Romery (Pty) Ltd

Denmar Estates (Pty) Ltd

Dewfresh (Pty) Ltd

Douglasdale Dairy (Pty) Ltd

Dwr Hertzog

Fair Cape Dairies (Pty) Ltd

Fairfield Dairy (Pty) Ltd

Far End Dairy (Pty) Ltd

Farmgate Dairy (Pty) Ltd

Froneri South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Gattis Ice Cream (Pty) Ltd

Homsek (Pty) Ltd

Honeydew Dairies (Pty) Ltd

La Montanara Melkery (Pty) Ltd

Ladismith Cheese Company (Pty) Ltd

Laitco Dairies (Pty) Ltd

Libstar Operations (Pty) Ltd

Mooivallei Suiwel (Pty) Ltd

Mountainview Dairy Cc

Nestle ( South Africa ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd Orange Grove Dairy (Pty) Ltd

Parmalat South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Polar Ice Cream Company (Pty) Ltd

Rhodes Food Group (Pty) Ltd

Sonnendal Dairies (Pty) Ltd

Sundale Free Range Dairy (Pty) Ltd

Trademodel Seven (Pty) Ltd

Transem (Pty) Ltd

Unilever South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Unique Dairy Products (Pty) Ltd

Wesmelk Melkery (Pty) Ltd

Wj Khourie

Woodlands Dairy (Pty) Ltd

Wynn-With Milk Farm (Pty) Ltd

