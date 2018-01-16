<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.01.2018 00:25:00

Mannatech Promotes Two Senior Members of Executive Team

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MTEX) a global health and wellness company committed to transforming lives to make a better world, promoted and added new responsibilities to a pair of senior members of its executive team, Landen Fredrick and Joel Bikman.

Fredrick, previously the Senior Vice President of Global Operations, was promoted to Chief Global Sales Officer and President, North America. He will coordinate worldwide sales activity and have P&L responsibility for all sales activity in the United States and Canada.

"I have seen, on a very personal level within my immediate family, the powerful health benefits of our products, particularly Ambrotose,” said Fredrick. "Having spent my first 6 years at Mannatech in sales and recently 6 years in operations, I am excited about this new role where I can utilize my experiences to help build our sales team of over 200,000 Associates into a formidable force in the exploding wellness industry.”

Mannatech CEO Al Bala said, "As we accelerate our sales pace, we must continue to build a pro-Associate culture inside our organization. Landen’s experience and passion for Mannatech and our life-changing products uniquely qualifies him to lead our sales growth around the world.”

Bikman, previously the Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing, was given new, additional responsibilities over Supply Chain, Logistics and Facilities, and was promoted to Chief Operating and Marketing Officer. As such, he will continue to lead the company’s Marketing and Research and Development activities.

"It is an honor to work with the people and teams at Mannatech to develop and distribute these amazing products,” said Bikman. "I’m fortunate to work every day and do things that help make the world a healthier place. Within my family, too, I have personally seen the benefits of Ambrotose, and other Mannatech products, in improving health and wellness.”

Added Bala, "In today’s increasingly fast-paced business world, quick reaction time in the market is needed. Our rapid new product introductions and the supply chain transformation process have worked together to improve our ability to take our ideas and move them through the innovation pipeline and into the markets more quickly. Joel has proven his ability to lead and placing these additional responsibilities under him will help accelerate the process.”

Both promotions were announced on January 4, in a monthly company communications meeting, and were effective immediately.

Nachrichten zu Mannatechmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Mannatechmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

15.01.18
Vontobel: Kapitalschutz UND ein attraktiver Coupon? Wir bieten Ihnen die Chance auf beides!
15.01.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
15.01.18
SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt auf
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
11.12.17
ideas Magazin - Jahresendrally - Bereitmachen für den Endspurt
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15.01.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Die Unternehmenstätigkeiten unterstützen weiterhin US-Aktien
04.01.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint and Outlook 2018
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum steigt der Euro zum Franken auf ein Dreijahreshoch
Scheitert Tesla am Model 3?
Darum kann der Euro zu Dollar und Franken Langzeithochs erreichen
Diese Konzerne könnten 2018 aufgrund von Übernahmen verschwinden
Bei der Credit Suisse steht offenbar neue Entlassungswelle an
Bell übernimmt Mehrheit an Hügli - Aktien springen hoch
Was auf Apple-Fans und -Anleger 2018 zukommt
SMI schliesst leicht im Minus -- DAX gibt nach -- Wall Street wegen Feiertag geschlossen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Investorenlegende Grantham warnt Anleger vor Börsencrash

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst leicht im Minus -- DAX gibt nach -- Wall Street wegen Feiertag geschlossen
Die Schweizer Indizes sind am Montag kaum verändert in den Feierabend gegangen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB