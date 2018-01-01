MHz Choice Announces January Premieres: 'The Team', 'Wataha' and season 7 of 'A French Village'

WASHINGTON, Jan. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

January 2: The Team

Lars Mikkelsen (Borgen, 1864) stars as the leader of a joint Danish-German-Belgian investigative team tasked with solving a series of murders in this gripping crime thriller from the writers of The Eagle.

January 2: Baantjer Mysteries (Season 4)

Baantjer Mysteries, from The Netherlands and starring Piet Römer, evokes vintage US shows like Dragnet and Columbo – with its moral, but not moralizing, straight-shooting central character who just wants to get the job done and downplays the fact that he's the smartest guy in the room. Season 4 features the same ensemble from previous seasons, Detective Baantjer's got the same rumpled raincoat, he retreats to the same Café Lowietje to drink cognac and ponder the case and Amsterdam continues to have plenty of crimes to solve.

January 16: Wataha

An intense six-part Polish thriller about a border patrol unit specializing in human trafficking cases. After the group falls victim to a bomb attack, the lone survivor sets out to hunt down those responsible and clear his name. Wataha marks the first series from Poland to premiere on MHz Choice.

January 30: A French Village (Season 7)

Almost a decade in the making, this absolutely superb historical series comes to an emotional and dramatic end when season 7 premieres exclusively on MHz Choice on January 30th. Noted by the NY Times as "the first major French television series seriously to address collaboration during the Nazi occupation in World War II", A French Village skips a conventional retelling of the War and instead, turns the WWII genre on its head by stripping away battle sequences and exploring the complicated moral choices foisted upon ordinary people in an extraordinarily difficult time in world history.

Watch a teaser clip here: A French Village Season 7 Teaser.

Direct all inquiries and screening link requests to Kelly Hargraves at kellyhargraves@gmail.com.

About MHz Networks

MHz Networks offers U.S. viewers access to a library of the best international television mysteries, dramas, comedies and documentaries subtitled in English on DVD and its digital platform, MHz Choice. MHz Networks' unique international programming is also available on its national channel, MHz Worldview. MHz Worldview is available nationwide on DirecTV ch. 2183 and on 25+ select public television affiliates.

New MHz Choice customers receive a free 30-Day Trial. For more information or to subscribe, go to mhzchoice.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mhz-choice-announces-january-premieres-the-team-wataha-and-season-7-of-a-french-village-300576261.html

SOURCE MHz Networks