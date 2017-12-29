<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.12.2017 09:38:00

Loan is Reduced by Sek15M

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Invuo Technologies AB ("Invuo") and Seamless Distribution Systems AB ("SDS") has agreed to a write down of SDS' debt to Invou with an amount of Sek15m. SDS's outstanding debt to Invuo will be reduced to Sek35m. As part of the agreement, the interest rate on the loan provided to SDS by Invuo will be increased from 8 percent per annum to 10 percent per annum. The agreed transaction will be executed before December 31, 2017.

For further information, please contact:

John Longhurst
CEO
john.longhurst@invuo.com
+46-8-564-878-00

Martin Schedin
CFO
martin.schedin@invuo.com
+46-8-564-878-00

This information is such that Invuo Technologies AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at CET 08:50 on December 29, 2017.

About Invuo

Since 2001 Invuo has been providing its proprietary solutions and systems for mobile phone transactions. Invuo operates in two main business areas; mobile phone payment solutions provided through the brand MeaWallet™, and distribution of e-products. www.invuo.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/invuo-technologies-ab/r/loan-is-reduced-by-sek15m,c2423541

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/4815/2423541/772663.pdf

Press release (PDF)

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loan-is-reduced-by-sek15m-300576004.html

SOURCE Invuo Technologies AB

Nachrichten zu Seamless Distribution ABmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Seamless Distribution ABmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

12:15
Vontobel: Mit 5% p.a. Coupon und 45% Sicherheitspuffer auf Schweizer Blue Chips setzen
22.12.17
SMI wieder auf Tuchfühlung zum Jahreshoch
18.12.17
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
11.12.17
ideas Magazin - Jahresendrally - Bereitmachen für den Endspurt
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Gute Aussichten für Schwellenländer-Aktien
02.11.17
Schroders: Schroders Economic & Strategy Viewpoint / November 2017
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Seamless Distribution AB 0.16 0.00% Seamless Distribution AB

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin unter Druck
Kryptowährungen: Bitcoin: Boom, Blase oder grosser Bluff?
Nobelpreisträger Paul Krugman über Bitcoin: "Niemand versteht es"
So könnte sich der Bitcoin 2018 schlagen
Novartis erleidet offenbar Rückschlag im Patentstreit mit chinesischer Luye
Commerzbank-Privatkundenvorstand: 'Bitcoin ist ein Hype'
Euro weiter deutlich über 1,19 Dollar
Schweizer Perlen: Wo 2018 die besten Dividenden zu erwarten sind
Warum der Eurokurs zum Dollar und Franken etwas zulegt
LANXESS-Aktie fester: Buffett stockt bei LANXESS auf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fehlende Impulse zum Jahresende: SMI und DAX im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Freitag nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB