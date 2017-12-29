Loan is Reduced by Sek15M

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Invuo Technologies AB ("Invuo") and Seamless Distribution Systems AB ("SDS") has agreed to a write down of SDS' debt to Invou with an amount of Sek15m. SDS's outstanding debt to Invuo will be reduced to Sek35m. As part of the agreement, the interest rate on the loan provided to SDS by Invuo will be increased from 8 percent per annum to 10 percent per annum. The agreed transaction will be executed before December 31, 2017.

For further information, please contact:

John Longhurst

CEO

john.longhurst@invuo.com

+46-8-564-878-00

Martin Schedin

CFO

martin.schedin@invuo.com

+46-8-564-878-00

About Invuo

Since 2001 Invuo has been providing its proprietary solutions and systems for mobile phone transactions. Invuo operates in two main business areas; mobile phone payment solutions provided through the brand MeaWallet™, and distribution of e-products. www.invuo.com

