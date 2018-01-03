<
03.01.2018 22:10:00

Life Storage, Inc. Announces Dividend on Common Stock

The Board of Directors of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI), a leading national owner and operator of self storage properties, announced today the Company’s quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share of common stock. The annualized dividend of Life Storage, Inc. is $4.00 per share which, based on yesterday’s closing share price, equates to an annual rate of approximately 4.5%. The dividend will be paid on January 26, 2018 to Shareholders of record on January 16, 2018.

ABOUT LIFE STORAGE, INC:

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to its 375,000-plus customers, making it a leader in the industry. For more information visit http://invest.lifestorage.com/.

15.12.17 Sovran Self Storage Sell UBS AG
15.09.17 Sovran Self Storage Underperform BMO Capital Markets
12.09.17 Sovran Self Storage Sell FBR & Co.
05.05.17 Sovran Self Storage Neutral Cantor Fitzgerald
20.01.17 Sovran Self Storage Hold SunTrust

