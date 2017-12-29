Karolinska Development's Chairman of the Board resigns from his position

STOCKHOLM, December 29, 2017. Karolinska Development announces today that the company's Chairman of the Board, Niclas Adler, has decided to leave his assignment for personal reasons. Professor Hans Wigzell, Board Director of Karolinska Development since 2006, takes over the role as Chairman of the Board.

Niclas Adler was elected Chairman of the Board at the company's Annual General Meeting in May 2017. He has now announced to the Board that he leaves his position for personal reasons. Hans Wigzell takes over the position as Chairman of the Board.

Hans Wigzell, M.D., Professor Emeritus in Immunology, has been a Board Director at Karolinska Development since 2006, until 2013 serving as Chairman. Other assignments include Chairman of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB and Cadila Pharmaceuticals Sweden AB. He is also a Board Director of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and RaySearch Laboratories AB, and a member of the Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences (IVA) and the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences (KVA). Previous assignments include, among others, President of the Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet, President of Karolinska Institutet and Director General of the Swedish Institute for Infectious Diseases.

Hans Wigzell, incoming Chairman of the Board, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 70 576 05 39

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

