12.01.2018 13:50:00

JINERGY's HJT PV Module Receives Global First Certification Under New IEC Standard

SHANGHAI, Jan. 12, 2018 /CNW/ -- On January 8th, Jinneng Clean Energy Technology Limited ("JINERGY") officially announced that its ultra-high efficiency heterojunction (HJT) module passed the new IEC standards in a test conducted by TÜV Rheinland, an independent third-party testing, inspection and certification organization, and JINERGY became the first photovoltaic enterprise to receive the certification.

Logo of Jinergy

The new PV module performance and safety standards (IEC 61215:2016 and IEC 61730:2016) issued by International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) has raised the requirements on design and production of PV modules and set up entrance standards to regulate the PV market.

JINERGY, a leading PV cell and module manufacturer headquartered in Shanxi Province, China, follows a technology iteration strategy and has deployed three generations of cutting-edge technology, polycrystalline, Passivated Emitter and Rear Cell (PERC) monocrystalline and HJT. Among them, HJT is considered to be a bridge for solar cell efficiency to reach 25%.

Compared with other ultra-high efficiency technologies, HJT is manufactured using fewer procedures and JINERGY's bifacial HJT module features excellent performance in weak light, leading temperature coefficient, and ultra-low degradation with N-type silicon wafer. Moreover, with a bifacial design, power output of JINERGY's HJT module can be increased by 8%-20% in different application scenarios such as grasslands, cement floors and snow covered fields. The combination of dual glass and HJT eliminates PID fundamentally. JINERGY'S HJT modules help boost 44% overall power generation compared with regular polycrystalline modules.

"Bifacial ultra-high HJT technology is an ideal solution to reduce levelized cost of electricity (LCOE), the widely used standard to evaluate investment for PV power stations. So far, mass production power of 72-cell bifacial HJT module has reached 400W and mass production efficiency of HJT cells has exceeded 22.5%," said Dr. Liyou YANG, general manager of JINERGY. Dr. YANG also predicted that overall cost gap between HJT products and regular polycrystalline products would narrow down to 30% and the gap could further shrink to 20% in the future. After mass production of HJT modules, cost reduction and efficiency improvement will speed up solar power to reach grid parity.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jinergys-hjt-pv-module-receives-global-first-certification-under-new-iec-standard-300581892.html

SOURCE Jinneng Clean Energy Technology Ltd.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

09:30
Vontobel: Risiko reduzieren: 3% p.a. garantierter Coupon und 20% tieferer Bezug bei Aktienlieferung
08:40
Schwergewichte bremsen SMI erneut ein
08.01.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
11.12.17
ideas Magazin - Jahresendrally - Bereitmachen für den Endspurt
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.01.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Schwellenländer bieten viele Firmen mit hoher Dividendenrendite
04.01.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint and Outlook 2018
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Investorenlegende Grantham warnt Anleger vor Börsencrash
So können Sie bei einem Bitcoin-Crash Gewinn machen
Warren Buffett rechnet mit dem Bitcoin-Crash
Bei US-Süsswarengeschäft von Nestlé kommt offenbar Ferrero zum Handkuss
Roche erhält Zulassung für MS-Mittel Ocrevus
Top-Analyst sieht Amazon 2018 vor Mega-Übernahme
Swiss Life rechnet mit 1,22 Franken-Euro-Kurs per Ende Jahr
Börsenaufsicht nimmt Clariant wegen Fusionsankündigung in die Zange
So reagiert der Euro auf die EZB-Minutes
SMI beendet Börsentag leichter - DAX zum Handelsende klar im Minus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zum Start der Berichtssaison: US-Börsen weiter in Rekordlaune
Die Wall Street kann ihren Rekordlauf auch am letzten Tag der Handelswoche fortsetzen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB