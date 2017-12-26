Indian Stocks Likely To Stay Sideways

(RTTNews) - Indian stocks are likely to move sideways for better part of the session on Tuesday, with investors looking for direction.

The U.S. markets were closed on Monday for Christmas and some markets in the Asian region are closed for Christmas and Boxing Day holiday today.

Activity is most likely to be stock-specific with corporate news setting the trend. There could be a few volatile spells. Fairly heavy pull-out by foreign investors in recent sessions may weigh on stocks.

BHEL will be in focus after the company said it has bagged an order worth Rs.672 crore from the Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, for supply of 146 sets of IGBT-based 3 phase electrics for 25 KV AC Mainline EMU trains.

Tata Power will see action after the company said its Russian subsidiary Far Eastern Natural Resources has bagged the mining license for a thermal coal mine in Kamchatka province in far east Russia.

PSU oil stocks IOC and BPCL will be in focus on reports that the two companies have indicated their interest in taking over GAIL India.

Welspun Corp has announced that it has received orders for supply of at 124 K MTs pipes. The value of the company's order book stands at about Rs.7400 crore.

Binani Cement is likely to be in focus on reports that UltraTech Cement, Shree Cement, an investment fund of Piramal Enterprises, and Bain Capital Credit have made aggressive bids for Binani Cement.