Indian Market To See Stock-specific Activity

(RTTNews) - Indian stocks are likely to see some wild swings on Wednesday, a day ahead of expiry of December series derivatives contracts.

Once again, due to lack of triggers from global markets, activity is expected to be stock-specific with corporate news and announcements setting the trend.

A few markets in the Asia-Pacific region are slightly positive, but buying interest is subdued with investors largely staying away on the sidelines.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has announced that the USFDA has accepted a New Drug Application, filed by its wholly owned subsidiary, for OTX-101, a cyclosporine A, ophthalmic solution. Reliance Communications has announced its exit from RBI's Strategic Debt Restructuring (SDR) framework, with zero equity conversion and zero loan write-offs for lenders and bond holders. Once all transactions are completed, the balance debt of the company will be just about Rs.6,000 crore (15 percent of its total debt).

Pidilite Industries will be in focus after the company said its board has approved a share buyback proposal of up to Rs.500 crore.

Im Freitagshandel zeigten sich die heimischen Aktienmärkte mit Abschlägen.
Im Freitagshandel zeigten sich die heimischen Aktienmärkte mit Abschlägen.

