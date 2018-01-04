<
04.01.2018 22:30:11

INGREDION TO RELEASE 2017 FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS AND HOLD CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST ON THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 2018

WESTCHESTER, Ill., January 4, 2018 - Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to diversified industries, will release its 2017 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results for the periods ended December 31, 2017, before the market opens on Thursday, February 1, 2018.

Ingredion will conduct a conference call on Thursday, February 1 at 8:00 a.m.Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time), during which Jim Zallie, president and chief executive officer, and James Gray, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the quarterly and full-year results.  The conference call and accompanying slide presentation will be webcast live on, www.ingredion.com, in the "Company and Investors" section, under "Investors/Presentations & Webcasts/Presentations."  Participants are encouraged to log onto the webcast approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentation.  A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Company's website.

ABOUT THE COMPANY
Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) is a leading global ingredient solutions provider. We turn grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant materials into value-added ingredients and biomaterial solutions for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing and other industries. Serving customers in over 100 countries, our ingredients make crackers crunchy, yogurts creamy, candy sweet, paper stronger and add fiber to nutrition bars. Visit Ingredion.com to learn more.

###

 

 

CONTACT:

Investors:  Heather Kos, 708-551-2592

Media:  Claire Regan, 708-551-2602




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Ingredion Incorporated via Globenewswire

