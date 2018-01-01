<
01.01.2018 14:51:23

Frontier: Cox Demands Rate Increase Of 80% Over 3-yr Contract - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Frontier Communications Corp. (FTR) said its FiOS customers in the Seattle area have lost access to KIRO-TV programming as the company refused the demands of Cox Media Group for fee increases of more than 80% over the next three-year contract period. Frontier customers no longer have access to CBS, Get TV, and Laff TV in the area.

Frontier said the company will continue its efforts to reach a reasonable agreement so Cox will restore programming as quickly as possible.

15.12.17 Frontier Communications Underweight Barclays Capital
21.11.17 Frontier Communications Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
09.11.17 Frontier Communications Hold Gabelli & Co
08.08.17 Frontier Communications Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
02.08.17 Frontier Communications Neutral UBS AG

