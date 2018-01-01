Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Frontier: Cox Demands Rate Increase Of 80% Over 3-yr Contract - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Frontier Communications Corp. (FTR) said its FiOS customers in the Seattle area have lost access to KIRO-TV programming as the company refused the demands of Cox Media Group for fee increases of more than 80% over the next three-year contract period. Frontier customers no longer have access to CBS, Get TV, and Laff TV in the area.
Frontier said the company will continue its efforts to reach a reasonable agreement so Cox will restore programming as quickly as possible.
15.12.17
Frontier Communications Underweight
Barclays Capital
21.11.17
Frontier Communications Sector Perform
RBC Capital Markets
09.11.17
Frontier Communications Hold
Gabelli & Co
08.08.17
Frontier Communications Sector Perform
RBC Capital Markets
02.08.17
Frontier Communications Neutral
UBS AG
