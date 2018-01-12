<
12.01.2018 13:30:00

Fluor Corporation to Hold Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) will hold a conference call to review results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2017. The public is invited to listen to the conference call on Tuesday, February 20, 2018, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time with Chairman and CEO David Seaton and Chief Financial Officer Bruce Stanski. Financial results will be released after the market close that day.

A live webcast of the call and an accompanying slide presentation will be available at investor.fluor.com. The call will also be accessible by telephone at 800-289-0438 (U.S./Canada) or 323-994-2083. The conference ID is 5038292.

A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days. A replay of the call will be available by telephone for one week by dialing 888-203-1112 (U.S./Canada) or 719-457-0820, conference ID 5038292.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that designs, builds and maintains capital-efficient facilities for its clients on six continents. For more than a century, Fluor has served its clients by delivering innovative and integrated solutions across the globe. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 149 on the FORTUNE 500 list with revenue of $19 billion in 2016 and has more than 60,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on social media at Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

