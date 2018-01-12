FILO MINING ANNOUNCES US$2 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

January 12, 2018 – Filo Mining Corp. ("Filo Mining or the "Company”) (TSX Venture:FIL)(Nasdaq First North:FIL) ("Filo Mining", "Filo", or the "Company"), reports that the Company has secured a US$2,000,000 credit facility (the "Facility") to be evidenced by a debenture (the "Debenture") to provide additional financial flexibility to fund general corporate purposes. The Debenture is unsecured and has a term of 12 months from the issue date of the Debenture (the "Maturity Date"). No interest is payable during the term of the Debenture, however, any amount of the Facility remaining unpaid and outstanding on or after the Maturity Date shall bear interest at a rate of 5.00% per annum until repaid in full.

The Facility will be issued by Zebra Holdings and Investments S.à.r.l. (the "Lender” or "Zebra") a company controlled by a trust settled by the late Adolf H. Lundin and an insider of the Company. The terms of the Facility include the Company issuing to the Lender, subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, an aggregate of 6,000 common shares of Filo (the "Common Shares”) and an additional 300 Common Shares per month for each US$50,000 of the Facility outstanding from time to time up to the Maturity Date. All securities issued in conjunction with the Facility will be subject to a four-month hold period under applicable securities law.

The Common Shares to be issued pursuant to the terms of the Debenture will be issued at a deemed price of $2.60 per share, being the closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on January 12, 2018.

The issuance of Common Shares to an insider and entering into of the Debenture each constitute a "related party transaction", as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The transactions will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of any shares issued to or the consideration paid for the Debenture will exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

ABOUT FILO MINING CORP.

Filo Mining's flagship project is its 100% controlled Filo del Sol Project located on the border between San Juan Province, Argentina and Region III, Chile. Filo del Sol is located between the prolific Maricunga and El Indio Gold Belts, two major mineralized trends that contain such deposits as Caspiche, La Coipa, Veladero, El Indio, and Pascua Lama. The region is mining-friendly and hosts a number of large-scale mining operations. The project area is covered under the Mining Integration and Complementation Treaty between Chile and Argentina, which provides the framework for the development of cross border mining projects.





Additional Information

Filo Mining is listed on the TSX-V and Nasdaq First North Exchange under the trading symbol "FIL". Pareto Securities AB is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North.

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on January 12, 2018 at 2:30 p.m. Vancouver Time.





On behalf of the Board of Directors of Filo Mining,

Adam I. Lundin, President and CEO





