FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. Sets Earnings Release and Conference Call Date for Fourth Quarter 2017 Results

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FCB) today announced that it will release its Fourth Quarter 2017 financial results on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 after close of market, and management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day. Presentation materials related to the conference call will be available on the Company's web site, www.floridacommunitybank.com, by navigating to Investor Relations approximately one hour prior to the conference call.

The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (855) 238-8125, and please ask to join the FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. or FCB teleconference. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call.

An on-line replay of the call will be available at the Company’s website for 90 days.

About FCB Financial Holdings, Inc.

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FCB) is the largest community banking company and the second largest Florida-based independent bank, and among the most highly capitalized banks in the state. Awarded a five-star rating from Bauer Financial™, FCB assets are more than $10 billion, with capital ratios that exceed regulatory standards. Since its founding in 2010, FCB has been steadfast in its commitment to delivering personalized service, innovation, and products and services equal to those offered by the national banks. Similarly, FCB recognizes the importance of community, fostering a corporate culture that promotes employee volunteerism at all levels, while supporting community-based programs and partnerships that help promote greater financial independence and improved quality of life for families. FCB serves individuals, businesses and communities across the state with 46 full-service banking centers from east to west, and from Daytona Beach to Miami-Dade. For more information, visit FloridaCommunityBank.com, Equal Housing Lender, Member FDIC.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180102005697/en/