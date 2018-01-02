<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
02.01.2018 20:22:00

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. Sets Earnings Release and Conference Call Date for Fourth Quarter 2017 Results

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FCB) today announced that it will release its Fourth Quarter 2017 financial results on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 after close of market, and management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day. Presentation materials related to the conference call will be available on the Company's web site, www.floridacommunitybank.com, by navigating to Investor Relations approximately one hour prior to the conference call.

The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (855) 238-8125, and please ask to join the FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. or FCB teleconference. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call.

An on-line replay of the call will be available at the Company’s website for 90 days.

About FCB Financial Holdings, Inc.

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FCB) is the largest community banking company and the second largest Florida-based independent bank, and among the most highly capitalized banks in the state. Awarded a five-star rating from Bauer Financial™, FCB assets are more than $10 billion, with capital ratios that exceed regulatory standards. Since its founding in 2010, FCB has been steadfast in its commitment to delivering personalized service, innovation, and products and services equal to those offered by the national banks. Similarly, FCB recognizes the importance of community, fostering a corporate culture that promotes employee volunteerism at all levels, while supporting community-based programs and partnerships that help promote greater financial independence and improved quality of life for families. FCB serves individuals, businesses and communities across the state with 46 full-service banking centers from east to west, and from Daytona Beach to Miami-Dade. For more information, visit FloridaCommunityBank.com, Equal Housing Lender, Member FDIC.

Nachrichten zu Bond Street Holdings LLC (A)mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Bond Street Holdings LLC (A)mehr Analysen

17.07.17 Bond Street a Outperform RBC Capital Markets
11.01.17 Bond Street a Neutral UBS AG
14.11.16 Bond Street a Market Perform Hovde Group
21.10.16 Bond Street a Buy UBS AG
22.04.16 Bond Street a Outperform Hovde Group

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

29.12.17
Vontobel: Mit 5% p.a. Coupon und 45% Sicherheitspuffer auf Schweizer Blue Chips setzen
22.12.17
SMI wieder auf Tuchfühlung zum Jahreshoch
18.12.17
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
11.12.17
ideas Magazin - Jahresendrally - Bereitmachen für den Endspurt
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.12.17
J.P. Morgan AM: Gute Aussichten für Schwellenländer-Aktien
02.11.17
Schroders: Schroders Economic & Strategy Viewpoint / November 2017
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Bond Street Holdings LLC (A) 51.15 0.69% Bond Street Holdings LLC (A)

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Chinesisches Startup Nio greift Tesla an
Ich verkaufe jetzt: Berkshire Hathaway
Heimische Börsen geschlossen - DAX beendet ersten Handelstag des Jahres im Minus
Luxus boomt: Das sind die kostbarsten Aktien
Bitcoin stoppt Verfall zunächst: Aktuell über 13'000 Dollar
Steinhoff-Aktie legt dennoch zu: Steinhoff weist auch Bilanz für 2015 neu aus
36 Mal Rendite für 2018: Die Tipps der Redaktion
So könnte sich der Bitcoin 2018 schlagen
Kryptowährungen: Bitcoin: Boom, Blase oder grosser Bluff?
Darum verteuert sich der Euro zum Schweizer Franken

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Optimistischer Jahresstart: Dow Jones mit Gewinnen, Nasdaq erstmals über 7'000 Punkten
Die US-Börsen konnten am Dienstag Gewinne verzeichnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB