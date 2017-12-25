25.12.2017 13:32:00

Extreme Cold Weather Alert - seek shelter, check on loved ones

TORONTO, Dec. 25, 2017 /CNW/ - Based on information from Environment Canada, Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto's Medical Officer of Health, has issued an Extreme Cold Weather Alert today for Toronto that will be in effect until further notice. Extreme Cold Weather Alerts are issued when the temperature is forecast to reach -15 degrees Celsius or colder, or when the wind chill is forecast to reach -20 or colder.

Exposure to cold weather can be harmful to your health. Hypothermia occurs when the body's core temperature drops below 35 degrees Celsius and can have severe consequences, including organ failure and death. Frostbite can also occur in cold weather when skin freezes and in severe cases can lead to amputation when deeper tissues freeze.

Those most at risk of cold-related illness are people experiencing homelessness or those under-housed, those who work outdoors, people with a pre-existing heart condition or respiratory illness, elderly people, infants and young children. People with heart problems can experience worsening of their condition up to several days after cold weather occurs.

Extreme Cold Weather Alerts activate local services that focus on getting and keeping vulnerable residents inside. These services include additional shelter beds, notification to community agencies to relax any service restrictions, availability of transit tokens in some drop-ins, and overnight street outreach. Between November 15, 2017 and April 15, 2018, winter respite services are available continuously at several drop-in locations across the city, operating 24 hours a day/7 days a week. Call 311 for locations or check the web app at http://www.toronto.ca/homelesshelp.

The City asks that residents help vulnerable people by calling 311 if there is a need for street outreach assistance. Call 911 if the situation is an emergency.

During an Extreme Cold Weather Alert, members of the public are encouraged to take the following precautions:

  • Check the weather report before going outside.
  • Dress in layers, making sure your outer layer is windproof, and cover exposed skin.
  • Wear a hat, warm mittens or gloves, and warm boots. 
  • Stay dry. Your risk of hypothermia is much greater if you are wet.
  • Choose wool or synthetic fabrics for your clothes instead of cotton, because cotton stops keeping you warm once it gets wet. 
  • Seek shelter if you normally spend long periods outside. Depending on the wind chill, exposed skin can freeze in minutes. 
  • Drink warm fluids, other than alcohol.
  • Warm up by taking regular breaks in heated buildings when enjoying winter activities outside.
  • Consider rescheduling outdoor activities, or limiting time outdoors, during colder temperatures, especially if it's windy. 
  • Heat your home to at least 21 degrees Celsius if infants or elderly people are present.
  • Call or visit vulnerable friends, neighbours and family to ensure they are not experiencing any difficulties related to the weather.

Find out more about winter services for homeless and under-housed individuals at http://www.toronto.ca/homelesshelp.

More information and tips for staying warm during cold weather are available at https://www.toronto.ca/community-people/health-wellness-care/health-programs-advice/extreme-cold-weather/.

Information to help residents prepare for extreme weather and weatherproof their homes is available at http://www.toronto.ca/extremeweatherready.

Toronto is Canada's largest city, the fourth largest in North America, and home to a diverse population of about 2.8 million people. It is a global centre for business, finance, arts and culture and is consistently ranked one of the world's most livable cities. In 2017, Toronto is honouring Canada's 150th birthday with "TO Canada with Love," a year-long program of celebrations, commemorations and exhibitions. For information on non-emergency City services and programs, Toronto residents, businesses and visitors can visit http://www.toronto.ca, call 311, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, or follow us on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/TorontoComms and on Instagram at http://www.instagram.com/cityofto.

SOURCE City of Toronto

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

22.12.17
Vontobel: Eine solide Sache: Mit 7% p.a. Coupon und 50% Sicherheitspuffer auf Schweizer Aktien setzen
22.12.17
SMI wieder auf Tuchfühlung zum Jahreshoch
18.12.17
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
11.12.17
ideas Magazin - Jahresendrally - Bereitmachen für den Endspurt
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

21.12.17
J.P. Morgan AM: Euro-Zentralbank sieht mehr Wachstum
02.11.17
Schroders: Schroders Economic & Strategy Viewpoint / November 2017
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nobelpreisträger Paul Krugman über Bitcoin: "Niemand versteht es"
Geheimtipp: Dieser Aktie traut JPMorgan 2018 einiges zu
So könnte sich der Bitcoin 2018 schlagen
Wie es 2018 mit dem Goldpreis weitergehen könnte
Deutsche Finanzaufsicht warnt Anleger vor Bitcoin: Totalverlust möglich
Bitcoin schlägt erneut aus
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Verkauf
Schweizer Perlen: Wo 2018 die besten Dividenden zu erwarten sind
Wie Amazon Chef Jeff Bezos zum reichsten Mann der Welt wurde
Das ist die derzeit explosivste Kryptowährung

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen leichter ins Weihnachtswochenende
Im Freitagshandel zeigten sich die heimischen Aktienmärkte mit Abschlägen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB