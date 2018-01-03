<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
03.01.2018 12:26:00

Evotec to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

EVOTEC AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) announced today that its management will be presenting at the 17th German Corporate Conference 2018 jointly hosted by UniCredit and Kepler Cheuvreux, Frankfurt, Germany, and will be attending the 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, San Francisco, USA, the Bankhaus Lampe German Equity Forum, London, UK, the BioCapital Europe 2018, Amsterdam, The Netherlands, and the 12th ODDO German Conference, Frankfurt, Germany.

36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, San Francisco, USA

- Date: Monday, 08 January, until Thursday, 11 January 2018

- Venue: San Francisco, USA

17th German Corporate Conference 2018 jointly hosted by UniCredit and Kepler Cheuvreux, Frankfurt, Germany

- Date: Monday, 15 January 2018, 05.30 pm CET (04.30 pm GMT/11.30 am EST)

- Venue: Frankfurt, Germany

Bankhaus Lampe German Equity Forum, London, UK

- Date: Thursday, 01 February 2018

- Venue: London, UK

BioCapital Europe 2018, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

- Date: Tuesday, 06 February 2018

- Venue: Amsterdam, The Netherlands

12th ODDO German Conference, Frankfurt, Germany

- Date: Wednesday, 21 February 2018

- Venue: Frankfurt, Germany

ABOUT EVOTEC AG

Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide providing the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery solutions, covering all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery (EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuroscience, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology and infectious diseases. On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of more than 80 partnered product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term discovery alliances with partners including Bayer, CHDI, Sanofi or UCB and development partnerships with e.g. with Sanofi in the field of diabetes, with Pfizer in the field of tissue fibrosis and Celgene in the field of neurodegenerative diseases. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @EvotecAG.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgement of Evotec as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Language:   English
Company:

Evotec AG

Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 560 81-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 560 81-222
E-mail:

info@evotec.com

Internet:

www.evotec.com

ISIN: DE0005664809
WKN: 566480
Indices: TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

Nachrichten zu EVOTEC AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu EVOTEC AGmehr Analysen

07.12.17 EVOTEC Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
05.12.17 EVOTEC buy Deutsche Bank AG
29.11.17 EVOTEC buy Oddo Seydler Bank AG
09.11.17 EVOTEC Hold Deutsche Bank AG
09.11.17 EVOTEC buy Oddo Seydler Bank AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

08:37
SMI vor freundlichem Jahresauftakt
29.12.17
Vontobel: Mit 5% p.a. Coupon und 45% Sicherheitspuffer auf Schweizer Blue Chips setzen
18.12.17
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
11.12.17
ideas Magazin - Jahresendrally - Bereitmachen für den Endspurt
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Geringe Schwankungen der Aktienkurse
02.11.17
Schroders: Schroders Economic & Strategy Viewpoint / November 2017
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

EVOTEC AG 16.65 4.59% EVOTEC AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Chinesisches Startup Nio greift Tesla an
Darum verteuert sich der Euro zum Schweizer Franken
Bitcoin stoppt Verfall zunächst: Aktuell über 13'000 Dollar
Heimische Börsen geschlossen - DAX beendet ersten Handelstag des Jahres im Minus
Tech-Investor Thiel wettet Millionen auf Bitcoin
Steinhoff-Aktie legt dennoch zu: Steinhoff weist auch Bilanz für 2015 neu aus
Big Pharma kämpft mit schrumpfenden Renditen aus der F&E
So könnte sich der Bitcoin 2018 schlagen
Kryptowährungen: Bitcoin: Boom, Blase oder grosser Bluff?
Steigende Ölpreise 2018: Diese Öl-Aktien rücken nun in den Fokus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow Jones stabil erwartet
Nachdem der amerikanische Leitindex das neue Jahr freundlich begrüßte, wird er auch heute leicht im Plus erwartet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB