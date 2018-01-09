<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
09.01.2018 10:32:00

Eutelsat and China Unicom Join Forces to Provide Satellite Communication Services in the Framework of The "Belt and Road” Initiative

Regulatory News:

On the occasion of French President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to China, Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) (Euronext Paris: ETL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with China United Network Communications Co., Ltd. (China Unicom) that is aimed at addressing the fast-growing satellite communications market in Asia-Pacific in the framework of the "Belt and Road” initiative.

The MoU, which was signed on 9 January, by Rodolphe Belmer, CEO of Eutelsat and Xiaochu Wang, Chairman of China Unicom, aims in particular to leverage resources on the EUTELSAT 172B satellite to enhance inflight connectivity services across an area stretching from the West coast of North America to Asia, and down to Australia. Cooperation to further develop satellite communication services across the globe is also under consideration.

Commenting on the cooperation agreement, Rodolphe Belmer said: "China Unicom is an ideal partner for promoting satellite communications in Belt and Road regions. This agreement builds on the cooperation that started in 2008, when Eutelsat provided satellite transmission services to China Unicom during the Beijing Olympic Games. This cooperation also highlights the quality and reach of Eutelsat’s in-orbit resources, in particular at the 172° East orbital position. This reinforced partnership will allow both companies to leverage on their own strengths in order to address future opportunities in the connectivity markets.”

About Eutelsat Communications
Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Over 6,700 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 44 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.
Eutelsat Communications is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL). For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

www.eutelsat.com – @Eutelsat_SA and LinkedIn

Nachrichten zu Eutelsat CommunicationsAct.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Eutelsat CommunicationsAct.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

09:45
Vontobel: Internationale Indizes: 3.60% p.a. garantiert und 40% Sicherheitspuffer mit physischer ETF-Lieferung
08:29
SMI kann Ausbruch nicht bestätigen
08.01.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
11.12.17
ideas Magazin - Jahresendrally - Bereitmachen für den Endspurt
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Wer Dividenden wieder investiert, verdient deutlich mehr
04.01.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint and Outlook 2018
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Eutelsat CommunicationsAct. 18.71 -1.01% Eutelsat CommunicationsAct.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

So können Sie bei einem Bitcoin-Crash Gewinn machen
Mark Mobius: So würde ich 100.000 Dollar anlegen
Darum fällt der Euro am Montag gegenüber dem Franken
Roche und GE gehen Partnerschaft in digitaler Diagnostik ein
Kuros-Aktie springt hoch: Kuros Biosciences weitet Lizenzabkommen mit Checkmate aus
Darum verteuert sich der Euro zum Schweizer Franken
Bitcoin verliert rund neun Prozent und rutscht unter 15'000 Dollar
UPC wechselt beim Mobilfunk von Salt zu Swisscom - Sport-TV-Rechte "kein Thema"
SMI beendet Handelstag nach Allzeithoch etwas leichter - DAX schliesst erneut im Plus
SMI mit neuen Rekorden - DAX weiter freundlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI mit neuen Rekorden - DAX weiter freundlich
Die heimischen Märkte können am Dienstag nach anfänglichen Schwierigkeiten aktuell deutlich zulegen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB