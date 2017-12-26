<
26.12.2017 11:50:22

DelMar Announces Fast Track Designation For VAL-083 In Recurrent Glioblastoma

(RTTNews) - DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track designation for the company's lead product candidate, VAL-083, in recurrent glioblastoma or rGBM.

The Fast Track status applies to two ongoing clinical trials sponsored by DelMar Pharmaceuticals to evaluate VAL-083 as a potential treatment for rGBM. These trials include: a Phase 2 study in bevacizumab-naïve MGMT-unmethylated GBM patients conducted in collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and A Phase 3 study of patients whose disease has progressed following prior treatment with temozolomide and bevacizumab (the STAR-3 trial).

Outside of rGBM, DelMar has initiated a Phase 2 clinical trial of VAL-083 in newly-diagnosed MGMT-unmethylated GBM. DelMar also recently received notice of allowance from the FDA of an IND for a Phase 1/2 trial of VAL-083 in patients with recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

Nachrichten zu DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc

14.08.17 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Hold Maxim Group

Aktien in diesem Artikel

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc 0.83 1.83% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc

