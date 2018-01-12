<
12.01.2018 14:30:00

Dassault Systèmes: Half-Year Statement of the Liquidity Contract Entered into with Oddo BHF SCA

Regulatory News:

Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), "The 3DEXPERIENCE Company”, announces that the following resources appeared on December 31, 2017 on the liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA implemented on January 7, 2015 and modified on October 26, 20171:

It is reminded that:

1. at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 0 Dassault Systèmes shares.
  • €10,000,000 in cash.

2. as per the amendment dated October 26, 2017, the resources of the liquidity agreement have been increased by € 5,000,000, raising such resources from € 10,000,000 to € 15,000,000.

About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes’ collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 220,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass logo and the 3DS logo, CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, ENOVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA, GEOVIA, EXALEAD, 3D VIA, BIOVIA, NETVIBES and 3DEXCITE are registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries in the US and/or other countries.

1 Date of finalization of the transactions.

