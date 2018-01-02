DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Scout24 AG

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Scout24 AG

Scout24 AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



02.01.2018 / 08:55

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Scout24 AG

Dingolfinger Str. 1 - 15

81673 Munich

Germany

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name: City and country of registered office: Morgan Stanley Wilmington, Delaware

United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 21 Dec 2017

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation 8.74 % 1.20 % 9.94 % 107600000 Previous notification 10.03 % 0.49 % 10.52 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG) ISIN absolute in % direct

(Sec. 21 WpHG) indirect

(Sec. 22 WpHG) direct

(Sec. 21 WpHG) indirect

(Sec. 22 WpHG) DE000A12DM80 0 9408413 0.00 % 8.74 % Total 9408413 8.74 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 1267274 1.18 % Total 1267274 1.18 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Equity Swap 07.09.2020 at any time Cash 25000 0.02 % Total 25000 0.02 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more) Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley International Limited % % % Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % % Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 6.83 % % 7.81 % Morgan Stanley % % % MSDW Offshore Equity Services Inc. % % % FUNDLOGIC SAS % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG



Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

02.01.2018

