DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



05.01.2018 / 11:17

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG

Salzburger Leite 1

97616 Bad Neustadt a.d.Saale

Germany

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Threshold exceeded at the level of a subsidiary through restructuring

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name: City and country of registered office: Mr Dr. Bernard große Broermann,

Date of birth: 20 Nov 1943

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 29 Dec 2017

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation 25.10 % n/a % 25.10 % 66,962,470 Previous notification 25.10 % n/a % 25.10 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN absolute in % direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0007042301 360 16,807,220 0.0005 % 25.10 % Total 16,807,580 25.10 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % % Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % % Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more) Dr. Bernard große Broermann % % % Asklepios Kliniken Management GmbH % % % Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA (vormals Asklepios Kliniken Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH) 25.10 % n/a % 25.10 % Dr. Bernard große Broermann % % % Broermann Holding GmbH (vormals firmierend als Asklepios Kliniken GmbH) % % % Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA (vormals Asklepios Kliniken Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH) 25.10 % n/a % 25.10 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Asklepios Kliniken Management GmbH holds an interest in Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA as the general partner, while Broermann Holding GmbH is the limited partner.

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

05.01.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

