Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
02.01.2018 09:15:25
DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: OSRAM AG
DGAP-PVR: OSRAM Licht AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: OSRAM Licht AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG
10. Other explanatory remarks:
02.01.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|OSRAM Licht AG
|Marcel-Breuer-Straße 6
|80807 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.osram-group.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
642065 02.01.2018
