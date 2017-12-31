DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

DGAP-PVR: Correction of a release from 18.08.2016, 21:17 CET/CEST - Diebold, Inc.: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
Correction of a release from 18.08.2016, 21:17 CET/CEST - Diebold, Inc.: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
31.12.2017 / 19:21
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Correction
of a notification of Major Holding published on 18.08.2016
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
Notification pursuant to Sec. 21 para. 1a WpHG
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Name:
|City and country of registered office:
|Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.
|Wilmington, Delaware
United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|total number of voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation
|3.15 %
|0 %
|3.15 %
|89907516
|Previous notification
|n/a %
|n/a %
|n/a %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|absolute
|in %
|
|direct
(Sec. 21 WpHG)
|indirect
(Sec. 22 WpHG)
|direct
(Sec. 21 WpHG)
|indirect
(Sec. 22 WpHG)
|US2536511031
|0
|2829965
|0 %
|3.15 %
|Total
|2829965
|3.15 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
| %
|
|
|Total
|
| %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
|
| %
|
|
|
|Total
|
| %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
|
|(if at least held 3% or more) %
|(if at least held 5% or more) %
|(if at least held 5% or more) %
|Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|AMG SSAM Holdings, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|SSAM Acquisition, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|SouthernSun Asset Management, LLC
|3.15 %
| %
|3.15 %
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Date of general meeting:
|
|Holding position after general meeting:
| % (equals voting rights)
31.12.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
|
|5995 Mayfair Road
|
|44720 North Canton, OH
|
|United States
|Internet:
|www.dieboldnixdorf.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
642311 31.12.2017