DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Agreement

RIB Software SE (RIB) acquires remaining 25% in Exactal Group Limited, increasing its stake in the leading provider of calculation software in English-speaking countries to 100%



05.01.2018

05-January-2018

RIB Software SE (RIB) acquires remaining 25% in Exactal Group Limited, increasing its stake in the leading provider of calculation software in English-speaking countries to 100%

Stuttgart, Germany, 05 January 2018. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of 5D BIM Big Data technology for the construction industry, today announced the increase in its stake from 75% to 100% of Exactal Group Limited (Australia / Hong Kong), the market leader for construction calculation software in Australia, with international offices in London, Manchester in the UK, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Auckland in New Zealand, Austin in the US, Singapore and Hong Kong. The purchase price was entirely paid with own shares.

Thomas Wolf, CEO of RIB Software SE: "We are proud to now welcome Exactal as a full member of the RIB family. RIB and Exactal share a joint vision for the digitalization of the construction industry and are market leaders in their respective fields: RIB through its iTWO 5D BIM enterprise solution and Exactal through its CostX construction estimating software. Jointly we can strengthen our market position, whilst also continuing the excellent business development that our stand-alone products have seen over the last years."

About Exactal Group Limited

Established in Brisbane, Australia in 2003 to develop software specifically for the quantity surveying and estimating market, Exactal has continued to expand its worldwide presence. It now has offices in Brisbane & Melbourne in Australia, London & Manchester in the UK, Auckland in New Zealand, Austin in the USA, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, and Singapore and Hong Kong. The company also has sales and channel partner support across much of the globe. The main product CostX(R) provides an integrated BIM and 2D on-screen measurement solution with a unique integration between the cost estimates and the elements on the drawing files that the estimate represents. This approach keeps estimates up to date and allows drawing revisions to be easily evaluated to eliminate traditional scope creep in construction projects.

About RIB Group

RIB Software SE is an innovator in construction business. The company creates, develops, and offers iTWO³ - new thinking, new working method and new technology - for construction projects across various industries worldwide. iTWO today is the world's first Cloud / License based Big Data 5D BIM enterprise solution for construction companies, industrial companies, developers and investors. Since its inception in 1961, RIB Software SE has been the pioneer in construction innovation, exploring and bringing in new thinking, new working method and new technology to enhance construction productivity, and transforming the construction industry into the most advanced and digitalized industry in the 21st century. RIB is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, and listed in Prime Standard Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2011. With about 800 talents located in over 30 offices worldwide, RIB is serving 100,000 clients including construction contractors, sub-contractors, developers, owners, investors and governments, in the field of building construction, infrastructure, EPC sector and more.