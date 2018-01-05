|
05.01.2018 11:09:28
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE
|
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Agreement
05-January-2018
RIB Software SE (RIB) acquires remaining 25% in Exactal Group Limited, increasing its stake in the leading provider of calculation software in English-speaking countries to 100%
Stuttgart, Germany, 05 January 2018. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of 5D BIM Big Data technology for the construction industry, today announced the increase in its stake from 75% to 100% of Exactal Group Limited (Australia / Hong Kong), the market leader for construction calculation software in Australia, with international offices in London, Manchester in the UK, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Auckland in New Zealand, Austin in the US, Singapore and Hong Kong. The purchase price was entirely paid with own shares.
Thomas Wolf, CEO of RIB Software SE: "We are proud to now welcome Exactal as a full member of the RIB family. RIB and Exactal share a joint vision for the digitalization of the construction industry and are market leaders in their respective fields: RIB through its iTWO 5D BIM enterprise solution and Exactal through its CostX construction estimating software. Jointly we can strengthen our market position, whilst also continuing the excellent business development that our stand-alone products have seen over the last years."
About Exactal Group Limited
About RIB Group
