DGAP-News: Nordex AG

Nordex to install 191 MW for new customers in Spain



05.01.2018

Nordex to install 191 MW for new customers in Spain

58 AW 132/3300 turbines ordered by Gas Natural Fenosa

Hamburg, 5 January 2018. The Nordex Group is benefiting increasingly from the renaissance of the Spanish wind power market: utility Gas Natural Fenosa Renovables (GNFR) has ordered 58 AW132/3300 from the company in December. The contract covers the installation of six wind farms as well as multi-year services for the turbines.

Construction of the first turbines will commence in the summer of 2018. All projects are located in regions of Spain where the Nordex Group has manufacturing facilities. In addition, the towers will be produced locally using the process developed by the Nordex Group. The awards for the projects were gained by GNFR under a tendering process in 2017, in which the company was among the most successful participants.

"The Spanish market is regaining momentum after a protracted lull, with international key accounts such as Gas Natural Fenosa holding key strategic significance for us," says Patxi Landa, Chief Sales Officer of Nordex SE.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has installed wind power capacity of more than 21 GW in over 25 markets, generating sales of EUR 3.4 billion in 2016. It currently has roughly 5,000 employees. The production network comprises plants in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States and India. The product range primarily concentrates on onshore turbines in the 1.5 - 4.5 MW class addressing the requirements of land constrained as well as grid constrained markets.