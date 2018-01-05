|
05.01.2018 10:56:28
DGAP-News: Nordex AG
|
DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Hamburg, 5 January 2018. The Nordex Group is benefiting increasingly from the renaissance of the Spanish wind power market: utility Gas Natural Fenosa Renovables (GNFR) has ordered 58 AW132/3300 from the company in December. The contract covers the installation of six wind farms as well as multi-year services for the turbines.
Construction of the first turbines will commence in the summer of 2018. All projects are located in regions of Spain where the Nordex Group has manufacturing facilities. In addition, the towers will be produced locally using the process developed by the Nordex Group. The awards for the projects were gained by GNFR under a tendering process in 2017, in which the company was among the most successful participants.
"The Spanish market is regaining momentum after a protracted lull, with international key accounts such as Gas Natural Fenosa holding key strategic significance for us," says Patxi Landa, Chief Sales Officer of Nordex SE.
