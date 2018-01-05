<
05.01.2018 10:56:28

DGAP-News: Nordex AG

DGAP-News: Nordex to install 191 MW for new customers in Spain

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex to install 191 MW for new customers in Spain

05.01.2018 / 10:56
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Nordex to install 191 MW for new customers in Spain
58 AW 132/3300 turbines ordered by Gas Natural Fenosa

Hamburg, 5 January 2018. The Nordex Group is benefiting increasingly from the renaissance of the Spanish wind power market: utility Gas Natural Fenosa Renovables (GNFR) has ordered 58 AW132/3300 from the company in December. The contract covers the installation of six wind farms as well as multi-year services for the turbines.

Construction of the first turbines will commence in the summer of 2018. All projects are located in regions of Spain where the Nordex Group has manufacturing facilities. In addition, the towers will be produced locally using the process developed by the Nordex Group. The awards for the projects were gained by GNFR under a tendering process in 2017, in which the company was among the most successful participants.

"The Spanish market is regaining momentum after a protracted lull, with international key accounts such as Gas Natural Fenosa holding key strategic significance for us," says Patxi Landa, Chief Sales Officer of Nordex SE.

About the Nordex Group
The Group has installed wind power capacity of more than 21 GW in over 25 markets, generating sales of EUR 3.4 billion in 2016. It currently has roughly 5,000 employees. The production network comprises plants in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States and India. The product range primarily concentrates on onshore turbines in the 1.5 - 4.5 MW class addressing the requirements of land constrained as well as grid constrained markets.

For more information, please contact:

Nordex SE
Ralf Peters
Telephone: + 49 40 300 30 - 1000
rpeters@nordex-online.com


05.01.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: info@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

643215  05.01.2018 

