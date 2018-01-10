DGAP-News: NANOGATE SE / Key word(s): Market launch

NANOGATE SE: Market Launch of New Technology Platform to Replace Stainless Steel



10.01.2018 / 12:34

Nanogate SE: Market Launch of New Technology Platform to Replace Stainless Steel

- Solutions portfolio for metallization of plastics expanded

- Promising negotiations on initial projects

- Nonautomotive business strengthened

Göttelborn, Germany, January 10, 2018. Nanogate SE, a leading global specialist for design-oriented high-tech surfaces and components, is starting to market a new platform to replace stainless steel and is already engaged in initial project talks. The addition of U.S. subsidiary Nanogate Jay Systems' new applications expands Nanogate's technology portfolio N-Metals Design into plastics metallization.

The new technology is based on innovative forming processes and subsequent multifunctional enhancement. The process involves the use of heat-resistant plastic, which is metalized with a stainless steel look in a PVD process developed by Nanogate. Various surface variations are possible. Overall, Nanogate envisages global market volume in the three-figure million euro range for design-oriented plastic components of the highest optical quality that can replace stainless steel, for example, in kitchens or bathrooms

According to Ralf Zastrau, CEO at Nanogate SE, "There is global demand for innovative solutions in the metallization of plastics. Our new applications put Nanogate in a leading position in replacing conventional stainless steel applications with innovative plastic components in brushed stainless steel look. We are currently engaged in promising talks about potential projects. Our new applications class complements the broad range offered under our N-Metals Design brand name. At the same time it will strengthen our nonautomotive business, contributing to a more balanced sales mix."

Nanogate SE

Nanogate (ISIN DE000A0JKHC9) is a leading global specialist for design-oriented high-tech surfaces and components of very high optical quality. The Group employs around 1,200 people. Nanogate develops and produces design-oriented surfaces and components and enhances them with additional properties (e.g. nonstick, scratchproof, anticorrosive).

The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje, BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Ford, Fresenius, GM, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche and Volkswagen). Several hundred mass production projects for customers have already been implemented successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on both sides of the Atlantic with its own production facilities.

True to its slogan "A world of new surfaces," Nanogate is a long-standing innovation partner who opens up the diverse possibilities offered by new materials to companies in a wide range of industries. It aims to improve customers' products and processes and to provide environmental benefits by using multifunctional surfaces, such as those made of plastic or metal, and innovative plastic components. The Group concentrates on attractive sectors such as automotive/transport, mechanical/plant engineering, buildings/interiors and sport/leisure. As a systems provider, Nanogate offers the entire value chain materials development for surface systems, series coating of various different substrates as well as the production and enhancement of complete plastic components. The main value drivers are the opening up of international markets, the development of new applications for the strategic growth areas Advanced Polymers (innovative plastics) and Advanced Metals (innovative metal enhancements) as well as external growth.

