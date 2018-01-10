|
10.01.2018 12:34:58
DGAP-News: Nanogate SE
|
DGAP-News: NANOGATE SE / Key word(s): Market launch
Nanogate SE: Market Launch of New Technology Platform to Replace Stainless Steel
- Solutions portfolio for metallization of plastics expanded
- Promising negotiations on initial projects
- Nonautomotive business strengthened
Göttelborn, Germany, January 10, 2018. Nanogate SE, a leading global specialist for design-oriented high-tech surfaces and components, is starting to market a new platform to replace stainless steel and is already engaged in initial project talks. The addition of U.S. subsidiary Nanogate Jay Systems' new applications expands Nanogate's technology portfolio N-Metals Design into plastics metallization.
The new technology is based on innovative forming processes and subsequent multifunctional enhancement. The process involves the use of heat-resistant plastic, which is metalized with a stainless steel look in a PVD process developed by Nanogate. Various surface variations are possible. Overall, Nanogate envisages global market volume in the three-figure million euro range for design-oriented plastic components of the highest optical quality that can replace stainless steel, for example, in kitchens or bathrooms
According to Ralf Zastrau, CEO at Nanogate SE, "There is global demand for innovative solutions in the metallization of plastics. Our new applications put Nanogate in a leading position in replacing conventional stainless steel applications with innovative plastic components in brushed stainless steel look. We are currently engaged in promising talks about potential projects. Our new applications class complements the broad range offered under our N-Metals Design brand name. At the same time it will strengthen our nonautomotive business, contributing to a more balanced sales mix."
Contact
Nanogate SE
Nanogate (ISIN DE000A0JKHC9) is a leading global specialist for design-oriented high-tech surfaces and components of very high optical quality. The Group employs around 1,200 people. Nanogate develops and produces design-oriented surfaces and components and enhances them with additional properties (e.g. nonstick, scratchproof, anticorrosive).
Disclaimer
This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy securities. The shares in Nanogate SE (the "Shares") may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of "U.S. persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")). No offer or sale of transferable securities is being made to the public.
10.01.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NANOGATE SE
|Zum Schacht 3
|66287 Göttelborn
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6825/95 91 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6825/95 91 852
|E-mail:
|nanogate@wmp-ag.de
|Internet:
|www.nanogate.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JKHC9
|WKN:
|A0JKHC
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
