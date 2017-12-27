DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

27.12.2017 / 18:01

CPI PROPERTY GROUP

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254



PRESS RELEASE

Luxembourg, 27 December 2017

CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Total Voting Rights Announcement

CPI PROPERTY GROUP (the "Company") hereby announces that the total number of the Company shares and voting rights amounts to 9,488,722,610 as at 22 December 2017.

The total number has changed as a consequence of the capital increase of 22 December 2017.

The share capital of the Company amounts to EUR 948,872,261 represented by 9,488,722,610 shares with par value of EUR 0.10 each. Voting rights in relation to the 252,302,248 treasury shares held by the Company or its subsidiaries are suspended.



