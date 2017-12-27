|
27.12.2017 18:01:06
DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
|
DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
CPI PROPERTY GROUP
CPI PROPERTY GROUP (the "Company") hereby announces that the total number of the Company shares and voting rights amounts to 9,488,722,610 as at 22 December 2017.
The total number has changed as a consequence of the capital increase of 22 December 2017.
The share capital of the Company amounts to EUR 948,872,261 represented by 9,488,722,610 shares with par value of EUR 0.10 each. Voting rights in relation to the 252,302,248 treasury shares held by the Company or its subsidiaries are suspended.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CPI PROPERTY GROUP
|40, rue de la Vallée
|L-2661 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 264 767 1
|Fax:
|+352 264 767 67
|E-mail:
|contact@cpipg.com
|Internet:
|www.cpipg.com
|ISIN:
|LU0251710041
|WKN:
|A0JL4D
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
