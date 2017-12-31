<
31.12.2017 08:00:10

DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechte: Fabasoft AG

DGAP-NVR: Fabasoft AG: Release according to Article 93, Section 1 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Fabasoft AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Fabasoft AG: Release according to Article 93, Section 1 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.12.2017 / 08:00
Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 93, Section 1 of the BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to §§ 93 (1) in conjunction with 83 (2) BörseG (Stock Exchange Act)

Fabasoft AG: Change in the total number voting rights and capital ISIN: AT0000785407

Pursuant to § 93 (1) BörseG Fabasoft AG hereby announces that the total number of voting rights as of the end of the month of December 2017 is 11,000,000.

The change has arisen from the capital increase of EUR 1,000,000.00 from authorised capital implemented by Fabasoft AG for the issue of 1,000,000 voting no-par bearer shares in the company.

The share capital as of the end of December 2017 is EUR 11,000,000.00 and is divided into 11,000,000 voting no-par bearer shares constituting a proportionate share in the share capital of Fabasoft AG of EUR 1.00 each.

Due to the concluded share buyback programme 2016/2017, Fabasoft AG currently holds 277,257 no-par shares, which corresponds to 2.52 % of the share capital of the company.

The number of exercisable voting rights has therefore also changed and pursuant to § 83 (2) BörseG it is hereby announced that as of the end of the month December 2017 these include in total 10,722,743 excisable voting rights.


31.12.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fabasoft AG
Honauerstraße 4
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: www.fabasoft.com

Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Stuttgart, München, Hamburg, Düsseldorf
 
End of News DGAP News Service

640613  31.12.2017 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=640613&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

