03.01.2018 22:10:00

DCT Industrial Trust® Invites You to Join Its Fourth Quarter 2017 Conference Call on February 2, 2018

DCT Industrial Trust® (the "Company”) (NYSE: DCT), a leading real estate company, today announced it will release financial results for the full year and quarter ending December 31, 2017, after the market closes on Thursday, February 1, 2018. The Company will host a conference call to review its financial results, initial 2018 earnings guidance and recent business activity at 11 a.m. ET on Friday, February 2, 2018.

Click to Tweet: DCT invites you to join its fourth quarter 2017 conference call on February 2, 2018. Details at: http://bit.ly/2hMZimC @DCTIndustrial

Interested parties may access the live conference call by dialing (877) 506-6112 or (412) 902-6686. Additionally, a webcast of the call can be accessed from the Company’s website at www.dctindustrial.com in the Investors section.

A replay of the call will be available through Wednesday, May 2, 2018, and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering the passcode 10115520. A webcast replay will also be available until February 2, 2019. The webcast can be accessed in the Investors section of the DCT Industrial website: www.dctindustrial.com.

About DCT Industrial Trust®

DCT Industrial is a leading real estate company specializing in the ownership, development, acquisition, leasing and management of bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties in high-demand distribution markets in the United States. DCT’s actively-managed portfolio is strategically located near population centers and well-positioned to take advantage of market dynamics. As of September 30, 2017, the Company owned interests in approximately 73.7 million square feet of properties leased to approximately 870 customers. DCT maintains a Baa2 rating from Moody’s Investors Service and a BBB from S&P Global Ratings. Additional information is available at www.dctindustrial.com.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for DCT Industrial.

