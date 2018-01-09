Cypress’ Ultra-Low Power, Secure PSoC 6 MCU at the Core of Innovative Wellness Wearable From Oura Health

CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SHOW – Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: CY) today announced Oura Health’s new Oura smart ring utilizes Cypress’ PSoC 6® BLE microcontroller (MCU), the industry’s lowest power, most flexible dual-core MCU with built-in Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) wireless connectivity. Cypress’ secure PSoC 6 MCU architecture enables Oura users to track their sleep, recovery and daily activities for up to seven days with a single charge.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180109005690/en/

Pictured is Oura Health’s new Oura smart ring, which utilizes Cypress Semiconductor’s PSoC 6 BLE microcontroller to deliver week-long battery life. (Photo: Business Wire)

Leveraging its ultra-low power 40-nanometer process, low-power design techniques and a dual-core Arm® Cortex®-M4 and Cortex-M0+ architecture, the PSoC 6 MCU enables the new Oura ring to achieve more than 3-times the battery life and 10-times the processing capacity of its predecessor, along with a 50-percent-smaller form factor. The PSoC 6 MCU’s BLE connectivity allows users’ data to seamlessly sync with the Oura app and Oura Cloud and supports Over the Air (OTA) firmware updates. The Oura ring can also store data offline for up to six weeks with PSoC 6 MCU’s integrated flash memory.

"Our goal is to help users improve their sleep and overall health, and find their optimal daily rhythms through circadian alignment. This presented ambitious design challenges for our next-generation ring,” said Petteri Lahtela, CEO and Co-Founder at Oura Health. "The new Oura ring required long-lasting battery life, increased processing capacity, and the use of advanced sensors, all in a stylish and comfortable form factor. Choosing Cypress as our partner helped us meet these requirements and redefine what is possible for wearable health products.”

"We defined the PSoC 6 MCU architecture to help Internet of Things designers deliver market-defining capabilities,” said John Weil, vice president of the MCU Business Unit at Cypress. "The Oura ring exemplifies our vision of innovation. We are thrilled to be working with an award-winning company such as Oura Health to help them turn their ideas into products.”

Cypress is showcasing the Oura ring at CES 2018 in South Hall 2 of the Las Vegas Convention Center in meeting room MP25365.

To learn more about the new Oura ring and pre-order it for shipping in April 2018, please visit: https://ouraring.com.

About PSoC 6

PSoC 6 is the industry’s lowest power, most flexible MCU with built-in Bluetooth Low Energy wireless connectivity and integrated hardware-based security in a single device. Software-defined peripherals can be used to create custom analog front-ends (AFEs) or digital interfaces for innovative system components such as electronic-ink displays. The architecture offers flexible wireless connectivity options, including fully integrated Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) 5.0. The PSoC 6 MCU architecture features the latest generation of Cypress’ industry-leading CapSense® capacitive-sensing technology, enabling modern touch and gesture-based interfaces that are robust and reliable. The architecture is supported by Cypress’ PSoC Creator™ Integrated Design Environment (IDE) and the expansive Arm ecosystem. Designers can find more information on the PSoC 6 MCU architecture at http://www.cypress.com/PSoC6.

About Oura Health Ltd.

Oura Health Ltd. is a Finnish health technology company founded in 2013. Oura has users in over 50 countries, and several top universities, research organizations, sleep clinics, and companies are utilizing the data and insights Oura provides. In addition to the CES 2016 Best of Innovation Award, Oura Health has received among others the Fitness Award of the American Women’s Health Magazine in May 2016. This year Oura Health was selected as the Best Health/Lifestyle Startup in Finland at the Nordic Startup Awards. Oura Health Ltd.’s headquarters and major manufacturing facilities are located in Oulu, Finland. Other locations include Helsinki and San Francisco. For more information, visit ouraring.com.

Follow Cypress Online

Join the Cypress Developer Community, read our Core & Code blog, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and watch Cypress videos on our Video Library or YouTube.

About Cypress

Cypress is the leader in advanced embedded system solutions for the world’s most innovative automotive, industrial, smart home appliances, consumer electronics and medical products. Cypress’ microcontrollers, analog ICs, wireless and USB-based connectivity solutions and reliable, high-performance memories help engineers design differentiated products and get them to market first. Cypress is committed to providing customers with the best support and development resources on the planet enabling them to disrupt markets by creating new product categories in record time. To learn more, go to www.cypress.com.

Cypress, the Cypress logo, PSoC, CapSense are registered trademarks, and PSoC Creator is a trademark of Cypress Semiconductor Corp. All other trademarks are property of their owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180109005690/en/