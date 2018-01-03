<
03.01.2018 22:06:00

Cognex to Present at Needham Growth Conference

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) announced today that John. J. Curran, Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO of Cognex, will discuss the company's performance and future prospects at the 20th Annual Needham Growth Conference at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY. Mr. Curran's presentation will be on Thursday, January 18, 2018 beginning at 8:40 a.m. Eastern Time.

Internet users can listen to a real-time audio broadcast of the presentation, or an archived recording, on the Cognex Investor Relations website: http://www.cognex.com/Investor.

About Cognex Corporation

Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets a wide range of image-based products, all of which use artificial intelligence (AI) techniques that give them the human-like ability to make decisions on what they see. Cognex products include machine vision systems, machine vision sensors and barcode readers that are used in factories and distribution centers around the world where they eliminate production and shipping errors.

Cognex is the world's leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 1.5 million vision-based products, representing over $5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company's founding in 1981. Headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, USA, Cognex has offices and distributors located throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For details visit Cognex online at www.cognex.com.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cognex Corp. 63.71 3.80% Cognex Corp.

