China Stops Production Of 553 Car Models Over Fuel Efficiency

(RTTNews) - China will suspend the production of 553 passenger vehicle models that have not met the government's fuel consumption standards, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday.

The China Vehicle Technology Service Center, citing approval from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology or MIIT, reportedly said the suspension will take effect from January 1.

The suspending models include cars from several major domestic producers and joint ventures such as FAW-Volkswagen, Beijing Benz Automotive, Chery and Dongfeng Motor Corp.

"With the war on pollution in full swing, China has been pushing for green transportation by toughening emission limits and encouraging the use of new energy vehicles," the report noted.

Earlier this month, the authorities reportedly announced that stricter emission limits will be gradually placed on new motor vehicles. In September, the MIIT had revealed that the country had started research on a timetable to phase out production and sales of fossil fuel cars.