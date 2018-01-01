|
01.01.2018 14:03:34
China Stops Production Of 553 Car Models Over Fuel Efficiency
(RTTNews) - China will suspend the production of 553 passenger vehicle models that have not met the government's fuel consumption standards, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday.
The China Vehicle Technology Service Center, citing approval from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology or MIIT, reportedly said the suspension will take effect from January 1.
The suspending models include cars from several major domestic producers and joint ventures such as FAW-Volkswagen, Beijing Benz Automotive, Chery and Dongfeng Motor Corp.
"With the war on pollution in full swing, China has been pushing for green transportation by toughening emission limits and encouraging the use of new energy vehicles," the report noted.
Earlier this month, the authorities reportedly announced that stricter emission limits will be gradually placed on new motor vehicles. In September, the MIIT had revealed that the country had started research on a timetable to phase out production and sales of fossil fuel cars.
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Dow Jones beendet 2017 im Minus - Auf Jahressicht kräftige Gewinne
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Die US-Aktienmärkte haben am letzten Handelstag des insgesamt starken Börsenjahres 2017 den Rückwärtsgang eingelegt. Börsianer begründeten die Abgaben mit Gewinnmitnahmen und den zum Jahresende typischen Positionsbereinigungen.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}