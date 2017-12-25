CHEF REMI LAUNCH THEIR MASSIVE CHRISTMAS SALE!

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 25, 2017 /PRNewswire-iReach/ -- Chef Remi is renowned kitchen tools company, with a successful online site, and a premier Amazon seller.

The Chef Remi motto is to design genuine quality kitchen tools to support busy parents that take the time to cook for their family.

After a hugely successful year, they've decided to give away one of their bestselling products to every customer who buys a product between now and the end of the year.

"As a small, family run company, we've been overwhelmed with how wonderful our customers are! They've really helped us so much on our journey, from coming up with new product ideas, to helping us tweak products until they are perfect."

So, to thank their customers, they are giving away their hugely popular Digital Cooking Thermometer to any customer who makes a purchase before December 31st (no minimum order) as well as completely free shipping to anywhere in the USA

Chef Remi went on to explain why they wanted to do this:

· "Our customers are at the crux of our success. We want to reward them with a gift (worth $14.95) with every purchase, no matter how small.

· There is a real spike in food poisoning cases at this time of year due to people cooking large roasts and not cooking them long enough. We wanted to make sure that they (along with their families) have delicious yet safe food, so no one is struck down with food poisoning!"

Chef Remi believe that families are the centerpiece of society, and communities are stronger when they sit down together, even if it's over a quick, wholesome meal. "We believe that every child deserves a home cooked meal with a family who loves them."

Media Contact:Rhett Lewis, Simply LBS Ltd, 3105987384, rhett@simplylbs.com

News distributed by PR Newswire iReach: https://ireach.prnewswire.com

SOURCE Chef Remi